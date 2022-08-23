Hansen Creek (for print).png
Hansen Creek, pictured here on Friday, is one of Skagit County’s waterways that is getting too warm.

 Jake Isom / Skagit Valley Herald

Local creeks are warming and posing dangers to local ecosystems, according to the state Department of Ecology.

The agency recently produced a four-part video series on how warm water in creeks and streams in the southern Skagit River watershed affects fish populations. Ecology focused on four streams — Hansen Creek and Nookachamps Creek near Mount Vernon, and Fisher Creek and Carpenter Creek near Conway — but the agency said other streams likely have similar issues.

Video 1

Water temperatures are too high in some Skagit Valley streams, which can harm fish and wildlife. Keeping streams cold is crucial to protecting the life that depends on salmon, including our resident orcas. Everyone can take action now to improve water temperature conditions!

Visit our storymap to learn more about the problem and the resources available to landowners and the community: https://ecology.wa.gov/Skagit-waters

Water temperatures are too high in some Skagit Valley streams, which can harm fish and wildlife. While the causes of warm water are difficult to determine, we know that increasing shade over streams is one of the most effective ways to keep water cool. There are things that everybody can do to help, such as volunteering at a local restoration event.

Visit our storymap to learn more about the problem and the resources available to landowners and the community: https://ecology.wa.gov/Skagit-waters

Video 3: Water temperatures are too high in some Skagit Valley streams, which can harm fish and wildlife. Many streamside landowners are already taking action on their properties to protect water and wildlife, and they are proud to share their stories and experiences working with the existing funding programs and local agencies.

Visit our storymap to learn more about the problem and the resources available to landowners and the community: https://ecology.wa.gov/Skagit-waters

Video 4 Water temperatures are too high in some Skagit Valley streams, which can harm fish and wildlife. Many streamside farmers are already taking action on their properties to protect water and wildlife, and they are proud to share their stories and experiences working with the existing funding programs and local agencies.

Visit our storymap to learn more about the problem and the resources available to landowners and the community: https://ecology.wa.gov/Skagit-waters

