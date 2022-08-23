...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low
90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
Local creeks are warming and posing dangers to local ecosystems, according to the state Department of Ecology.
The agency recently produced a four-part video series on how warm water in creeks and streams in the southern Skagit River watershed affects fish populations. Ecology focused on four streams — Hansen Creek and Nookachamps Creek near Mount Vernon, and Fisher Creek and Carpenter Creek near Conway — but the agency said other streams likely have similar issues.
According to Ecology, water in area creeks and streams has been getting too warm for more than a decade. Ideally, waterways should be about 60 degrees to be safe and suitable for cold-water fish.
“The video series is a part of a larger effort by Ecology to address water temperature problems,” Ecology Water Quality Specialist Michelle Quast said. “Overall, our goal is to reduce temperatures in these streams to protect the health of the fish and wildlife that depend on them.”
Keeping streams cold is crucial to protecting salmon and the many species that depend on them, including endangered Southern Resident orcas, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Salmon are a food source for other fish, birds such as bald eagles and ospreys, mammals such as river otters and seals, and many others. For the three pods of endangered orcas that live in this region's waters for part of each year, chinook salmon make up between 50% and 100% of their diets, according to scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Carpenter Creek, just north of Conway, is typically the warmest of all of the four creeks in the study, often 16 degrees above the 60-degree goal, according to Ecology. When conditions allow, Carpenter Creek is used by chinook, coho, sockeye and chum salmon.
Fisher Creek, south of Conway, is the coolest of the four creeks likely because it offers more shade from trees near roads and on private properties, according to Ecology. Coho and chum salmon use the creek.
The video series includes information about the impact of warm water and how to keep the water cool. It also features stories from landowners and farmers on what they have done to help alleviate the problem. Remedies include planting native trees and shrubs along the banks of creeks, streams and rivers to shade and cool the water.
“According to the Skagit Watershed Council, over 744,000 trees and shrubs have been planted by the local organizations that are working hard to protect water quality in the region,” Quast said.
Most of the streams studied are lower in elevation and do not receive cold water from snowmelt in the summer, Ecology officials wrote. The creeks rely on winter rain and groundwater to keep flowing during the hotter months, and land-use changes are likely having the greatest effect on warming these streams, officials wrote.
Another way to reduce the effects of warming waters is by building community rain gardens, according to Ecology. Rain gardens allow rainwater to soak into the earth. That water turns into cool groundwater that flows into streams, creeks and rivers.
“It is essential for everyone in the community to support the efforts to cool the water and pitch in if they can,” Quast said.
