When snow was piling up back on Feb. 13, we were out photographing and interviewing people enjoying the winter blast.
Meanwhile, our longtime Stanwood Camano News office in downtown Stanwood was feeling the strain. Snowmelt seeped into the historic building, the former East Stanwood Post Office we’ve occupied since 1976, eventually leading us to begin the search for a new home.
Starting this week, the Stanwood Camano News office is now located at 7208 267th St. NW, Suite A-100, near the Stanwood Camano YMCA and Copper House Coffee, across the street from Bartell Drugs.
However, we're not quite ready to reopen to the public just yet — hopefully by mid-July. In the meantime, please still call us at 360-629-2155, email us at newsroom@scnews.com or send mail to the Stanwood Camano News at P.O. Box 999, Stanwood WA, 98292.
The new office becomes what our archives indicate is at least the fifth different space in Stanwood that the newspaper has called home.
The uncertainty stems from the fact that addresses weren’t used often a century ago. Instead, people used landmarks such as the doctor’s house or the hotel.
Most of the references to the newspaper’s location in our archives from advertisements and articles simply tell customers to “drop by the office.”
The newspaper, which has changed its name a few times over its 127-year history, operated out of three different buildings in west Stanwood before moving to east Stanwood in 1976.
During the move to the former post office, it was described in a front-page story as “carpeted, with movable panels in tan, olive, teak and putty colors that divide the various sections for news, advertising and bookkeeping. … Office supplies are on colorful shelves that are part of the office decor which include gold, orange, brown and green.”
The new office isn’t as “colorful.” But it will be the first location not in the downtown core. Instead, we join the growing Village area up the hill to the east.
While we’re still settling in to our new home, we’re also still hard at work on the next edition of the newspaper. Just as we have been for the past 130(ish) years.
Stanwood-Camano newspaper history
- 1889: Stillaguamish Press
- 1890-1895: Stanwood Post, though the exact start date is unknown
- 1897-1900: Stanwood Press
- 1903: Stanwood Tidings starts
- 1917: Newspaper moves from a west Stanwood location (address unknown) to an office on Market Street near what is now Loco Billy’s; newspaper’s name changes to Stanwood News sometime between 1917-1920
- 1930: Newspaper changes name to Twin City News; office moved to Main Street at 270th Street NW and 99th Avenue NW
- 1959: Cliff Danielson took over the paper from owners Ray Horn and Harry Dence
- 1960: Newspaper changed name to Stanwood News
- 1976: Newspaper moved into the former East Stanwood Post Office at 9005 271th St.
- 1980: Changed name to Stanwood Camano News
- 1982: Bought the Camano Island Sun, a neighborhood weekly newspaper
- 1985: Cliff Danielson sold the paper to Dave Pinkham
- 2015: Stanwood Camano News sold to Pioneer News Group, publishers of the Mount Vernon-based Skagit Valley Herald. Pioneer News Group was sold to Adams Publishing Group in late 2017.
- 2021: Newspaper moves to an office at 7208 267th St. NW, Suite A-100, near the Stanwood Camano YMCA
