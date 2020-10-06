During the COVID-19 pandemic, people have shifted more online: business meetings, public meetings, support groups and classes.
Kids attend school and adults work from home. People shop, bank and consult with doctors online.
But not everyone in the Stanwood-Camano area has reliable internet access. Some have no access at all.
To combat this growing digital divide, Island County officials are working to create a cohesive communications network that unites existing infrastructure and fill in the gaps in a public-private alliance. It’s expensive to provide broadband internet service to rural areas. With a public boost, the high-speed internet companies could better serve remote residents.
The county would like to install backbones of high-speed, fiber-optic cable on Camano and Whidbey islands that service providers can use to connect homes that need service.
Construction on Camano Island could start as early as 2021 if a federal grant is approved. Snohomish County leaders also are looking at ways to boost internet in places like Stanwood.
Finding solutions together
A study of Island County has already mapped existing service and gaps and lists issues to solve as officials plan how to connect the county in the years to come.
Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair knew that equal access was needed before the pandemic hit, which intensified existing problems.
Equal access to broadband gives people educational and economic opportunities and the ability to access the changing world of healthcare, she said. It’s essentially a way to make sure kids can do their homework, college students can access their courses and businesses can sell products online.
“That’s exactly why I’ve been so passionate about it,” she said.
Both Snohomish and Island counties are talking to service providers and have established broadband action teams to find solutions.
“Expanding broadband access to underserved areas is a priority for Snohomish County,” said Snohomish Councilman Nate Nehring. “I have been working with service providers such as Wave and Ziply Fiber on this.”
In June, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers signed a digital alliance with Microsoft. This public/private partnership expands rural broadband, targets workforce skills development and modernizes IT infrastructure. This allows Snohomish County to use private sector expertise to solve complex economic development needs.
Stanwood Mayor Elizabeth Callaghan says that Stanwood has problems, not necessarily with unreached areas but with underserved areas. More people in the same household need to use the internet at the same time.
“We know it needs to be improved. All of that has been made emphatically clear by the number of people who need internet for everyday lives,” Callaghan said. “I’m excited that all the community leaders want to work on it together.”
Island County connects the missing dots
Island County has a feasibility study that lays out the gaps and capacity of existing coverage on Whidbey and Camano islands. It’s a plan to partner with service providers to bring broadband service to underserved areas.
Focus groups gathered local information for the study. Data from school districts and the community show a significant lack of coverage in many areas.
On Camano Island, infrastructure is owned and operated by Wave Broadband and Ziply Fiber. Ziply bought Frontier Communications in May.
The Island County study identified significant pockets of communities with limited or unreliable service. It found that many areas lack “last-mile infrastructure” that connects homes to broadband. Residential and small business users are left with outdated cable systems and high-cost, low bandwidth satellite systems.
The county plans to build a “backbones” of fiber optic cable. This technology transmits data with pulses of infrared light through optical fibers that are bundled and encased in a cable. The signal is known for being especially strong over large distances and is extremely fast.
“That’s how we future-proof our planning, by investing in a fiber optic network,” St. Clair said. “It’s the backbone of all our internet solutions.”
Then communications companies can connect individual residences to the main backbone with what works best for the situation, everything from wireless to 5G to satellite.
The county can lease out the publicly owned fiber to private businesses to increase competition, improve service and keep costs down for customers.
Costs
Constructing the backbone segments would cost about $3.4 million. Of that, Camano Island’s backbone segments would be about $1.7 million for about 33 miles of fiber.
Grants are essential to bring broadband to residents in sparsely populated areas. The USDA Broadband ReConnect Program offers loans and grants to construct, improve or acquire the facilities and equipment needed to provide broadband services in eligible rural areas.
St. Clair is already working on a grant. If successful, construction could start in 2021 on Camano Island.
Island County commissioners are working to get permits in hand and streamline construction of infrastructure. They need county right of way, permits and a traffic control plan plus state right of way along Highway 532 on Camano Island. Some routes could affect sensitive areas, with earth disturbance in wetland areas and underground stream crossings. These would need critical area reviews by the county.
Take the survey
The state is conducting a survey to help determine current internet service. Take it at tinyurl.com/wa-broadband-study
