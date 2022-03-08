Efforts underway to plan for better roads

Area roadways are filled with nonstop traffic every day, but traffic volumes haven’t increased at the same pace as population growth, according to state and local transportation data.
That hasn’t stopped officials from making plans to alleviate bottlenecks, increase safety and prepare for future growth.
The Stanwood-Camano area’s population has jumped about 47% between 2000 and 2020, but the number of cars per day on Highway 532 at Pioneer Highway is largely unchanged, according to Washington State Department of Transportation data.
“It’s a bit of a puzzle,” said Todd Carlson, the WSDOT planning and engineering services manager for the region.
Highway 532 traffic
“It’s going to take more than 60 minutes to drive from Camano to the freeway at this pace,” according to a Letter to the Editor in a 1994 edition of the Stanwood Camano News lamenting the area’s growth.
In the 1990s, there were dozens of letters printed in the newspaper expressing similar sentiments on the need to slow, stop or reverse traffic and growth.
“Consider: 2,000 more people will be in Stanwood in the next two to four years; waiting in traffic lines to get into and out of town. There will be traffic lights everywhere. Parking problems, more accidents and increase in crime and drug problems are inevitable. Crowded schools are clearly predicted to increase. How will the sewer adequately treat our wastes? People are emotionally drained and physically ill fighting for our way of rural life,” one letter writer declared in 1991.
The concerns seemed justified at the time. Between 1977 and 1997, cars per day at Highway 532 and Pioneer Highway increased from 4,650 to 15,000 — an unprecedented surge in vehicle traffic.
But transportation projects aren’t cheap, and state dollars tend to be funneled toward higher-volume areas of the state.
While traffic here was experiencing a large, sustained increase, so was nearly everywhere else around Puget Sound. Compared to many, the Stanwood-Camano area’s traffic levels were low.
Some projects came to fruition — a 532 widening between Stanwood and Camano, for example — but officials mostly concluded area roads could absorb the increased volumes.
However, traffic volumes leveled after peaking in 2001 at about 19,000 cars per day on Highway 532 in town, according to WSDOT data.
That doesn’t mean traffic is flowing smoothly. Bottlenecks during rush hours have worsened, Carlson said. Those pinch points are where transportation officials have focused their efforts.
“Traffic clumps in the morning and evening at 102nd in Stanwood — that’s the big issue,” he said.
And there hasn't been much variation in collisions per year over the past 16 years on Highway 532, according to WSDOT accident data since 2006. The roadway averages 92 collisions a year — most are minor rear-end crashes, according to the data.
WSDOT, Stanwood and other regional stakeholders have been studying the corridor for the past few years and have identified a few intersections where roundabouts should ease congestion.
“Unfortunately, congestion is going to be a problem in Stanwood forever,” Carlson said. “There’s one way to get to Camano. You have to go down the pipe.”
Widening the road hurts businesses, parking and the vision for the city, officials said.
But meanwhile, cars during rush hour on Highway 532 are waiting up to four signal light cycles.
“Will we solve it? No, but we can make it better,” Carlson said. “The goal is to relieve congestion; we won’t be able to eliminate congestion. We just want to help it flow better.”
For example, a roundabout on Highway 532 at Ovenell Park could include a new bypass road linking to Old Pacific Highway, which would send about 20% of 532 traffic north toward Mount Vernon, according to the study.
“Roundabouts help balance through traffic with the traffic that needs to get to businesses,” Carlson said.
But these, or other, transportation improvements would need approval from the Stanwood City Council as well as a funding source.
“Even if we had money and approval now, it would take a couple of years,” Carlson said of the Highway 532 projects.
Road projects
The recent growth of housing developments in north Stanwood, among other areas, prompted worries that some city streets can’t handle the traffic volume.
Some Stanwood residents recently expressed concerns that traffic volumes had exceeded the neighborhood roads’ capacities and that more people were speeding. In response, the city hired Transpo Group, a traffic engineering firm, to study traffic on 68th and 80th avenues.
Data from the study showed traffic volumes and speeds were within appropriate ranges. The firm recommended the city install signage, electronic traffic radar signs and mini residential roundabouts to slow traffic.
Meanwhile, Island County recently approved a transportation plan for 2022-2027 that includes plans for a roundabout on Camano among other road improvements.
The roundabout is planned on East Camano Drive at Cross Island Road and could encompass Arrowhead Road.
A recent traffic study showed that the annual average growth rate of cars through that intersection will eventually exceed the capabilities of the traffic light.
The roundabout is projected to cost $5 million with engineering, design, right-of-way acquisition and construction. The county hopes to match $2.4 million in state transportation funds with $1.7 million in local road money to fund the project.
“Roundabouts are proven to decrease congestion, improve traffic safety and reduce emissions as traffic is able to move more efficiently,” Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair said.
Street studies
There are no large, wholesale transportation changes currently in the works.
Don’t expect the city to build new four-lane roads anytime soon, Stanwood Community Development Director Patricia Love said.
“We continuously look at how to manage traffic better,” Love said. “But we need to look at how best to spend city money.”
Building roads is expensive and usually requires state and federal money to complete. City-level road improvements throughout Washington typically get completed in chunks by land developers as part of their requirements when building.
“Then we look at if we need to put together a capital project to fill any gaps between a hodgepodge of developments,” Love said.
In November, the Stanwood City Council approved a capital improvement budget for 2022 that includes a flood wall on Florence Road under the Highway 532 overpass, Phase 2 of Viking Way to align the west end with the QFC driveway to bring better traffic flow on 92nd Avenue, and developer-funded reconstruction and upgrades to 80th Avenue and 284th Street.
In addition, fees from housing development construction will pay for an in-depth traffic study for the 72nd Avenue area. City Council members and Mayor Sid Roberts have said they plan to look into traffic pinch points, such as near Stanwood High School.
In late 2020, the city launched a six-year “City Beautification Action Plan” that includes near-term projects, such as landscaping and signage, along with long-term efforts like street design, gateway arches and public art.
A big, long-term element will create a festival street in the one block of shops on 271st Street NW in east Stanwood by the railroad tracks. The city will continue its conversations with businesses and the community about many options, to block the street to traffic, make it one way or two way. The west end district will get a similar makeover designed to suit its needs.
Meanwhile, the council could revisit the plan for Highway 532 through town, including roundabouts and a bypass.
“Overall, traffic is a very complex problem to manage the infrastructure for growth and we never have enough resources to meet the demands,” Carlson said. “Our philosophy is to use practical solutions and do it incrementally.”
