With certification of the 2020 general election complete, the local race results are official.
In total, 54,289 of Island County’s 63,212 registered voters participated, setting turnout at 85.88% — higher than any other election. In Snohomish County, 441,921 of the 518,878 registered voters cast a ballot — second only to the 2016 general election.
Statewide, there were a record number of voters participating in the 2020 general election for a turnout of 84.1% — just shy of the 84.6% turnout record set in the 2008 presidential election. More than 4.1 million Washington voters cast a ballot this year, compared to the 3 million cast in 2008. Of the state’s 39 counties, 32 had turnout of more than 80%.
Several area races had close finishes.
Democrats running to represent the 10th Legislative District all carried narrow leads over their Republican opponents in early results.
However, as more ballots were counted, Republican state Sen. Ron Muzzall overtook Democratic challenger Helen Price Johnson, and Republican Greg Gilday outperformed Democrat Angie Homola in the race for a state House seat.
The 10th district includes Island County, northwest Snohomish County and southwestern Skagit County, including Mount Vernon.
Out of the roughly 90,000 ballots cast in the 10th district races, Muzzall earned 1,774 more votes than Price Johnson, and Gilday edged Homola by 891 votes.
Democratic incumbent Dave Paul saw his election night lead narrow as well, but he held on by 738 votes over challenger Bill Bruch in the second state House race.
In the bid for Island County Commissioner, District 1, Democrat Melanie Bacon earned 25,985 votes to edge Republican Damian Greene by 884 votes.
Republican incumbent Jill Johnson retained her District 2 seat on the Island County Board of Commissioners, collecting 27,715 votes to Republican challenger Dan Evans’ 17,536 votes.
In other local races:
- Carolyn Cliff topped Kathleen Petrich by winning 58.8% of the vote for an Island County Superior Court judge position.
- Incumbent Sid Logan won 67.9% of the vote to retain his seat on the Snohomish County PUD Commission, besting challenger Rob Toyer.
- Cassandra Lopez Shaw collected 55.4% of the vote to top Robert Grant for the Snohomish County Superior Court judge job.
For more, visit results.vote.wa.gov.
