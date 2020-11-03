Election results from the Tuesday, Nov. 3, General Election that pertain to the Stanwood-Camano Island area and beyond.
Island County Commissioner, District 1
Melanie Bacon, a Democrat, is holding onto a slim lead over Damian Greene, a Republican, for the Island County commissioner seat.
After the initial count, Bacon leads by about 1,500 votes (23,897-22,381). Island County election officials estimate they have about 7,000 ballots left to count. They expect to update the vote by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Bacon, a military veteran who lives in Langley, has been the human resources director of Island County for 10 years and has worked closely with the Board of Commissioners.
Damian Greene, a BNSF locomotive engineer living in Clinton and lifelong resident of Island County, has served nearly 10 years on the South Whidbey School Board.
The two are vying for the seat vacated by Helen Price Johnson, who is running for state Senate.
Island County Commissioner, District 2
Jill D. Johnson, the incumbent, is leading fellow Republican Dan Evans 60.5%-38% in the race for the District 2 Island County Commissioner seat.
Johnson, who has been in office since 2013, was running for a third term arguing that her experience is vital to help move the county forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Snohomish PUD
Incumbent Sid Logan is leading challenger Rob Toyer with 68.6% of the vote for the Snohomish County PUD commissioner seat.
Snohomish County elections officials estimate they have about 45,000 ballots left to count. They expect to updated their tallies by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.
State Senate 10th District
Incumbent Ron Muzzall is slightly trailing challenger Helen Price Johnson 50.8%-49% after initial tallies.
There are still thousands of outstanding ballots left to count across the 10th District, which covers all or parts of Island, Snohomish and Skagit counties.
"I am excited," Price Johnson said. "Obviously, there are still votes to count and it is very, very close. I am not celebrating quite yet, but I am enjoying the moment for sure.
"We will be watching the numbers come in for the next couple of days and keeping our fingers crossed that we did what we needed to do to run through the tape."
In Island County, where both and Muzzall live, Price Johnson had 25,006 votes to Muzzall's 22,270.
"I am grateful to be in the lead," Price Johnson said. "We knew this was going to be tight."
Muzzall was appointed to the position in 2019 following the retirement of Barbara Bailey, a Republican from Oak Harbor. Bailey retired with a year left in her term.
State House 10th District, Position 1
Angie Homola holds a slim early lead over Greg Gilday in the race for state Representative. Homola has 51.1%-48.7% lead with thousands of outstanding ballots left to count across the 10th District, which covers all or parts of Island, Snohomish and Skagit counties.
Homola said Tuesday that while ballots remain to be counted, she was encouraged by the early returns.
"This is a battleground district ... We're probably sitting better than anticipated," she said.
The candidates are running to take the seat vacated by Norma Smith. The Republican from Clinton announced earlier this year she wouldn't seek another term.
Smith had defended the seat several times since she being appointed in 2008.
Homola emphasized her experience facing government budget challenges as an Island County commissioner, while Gilday pointed to his experience as a real estate agent, as well as his experience with charities and community service organizations.
"People are ready for honest government and for transparency that serves them. They want government in the hands of people and not special interests, and that's where my moral compass points me," Homola said.
State House 10th District, Position 2
Democratic incumbent Dave Paul is holding onto a narrow 52.1%-47.7% lead over Republican challenger Bill Bruch.
There are still thousands of outstanding ballots left to count across the 10th District, which covers all or parts of Island, Snohomish and Skagit counties.
"We are cautiously optimistic," Paul said. "There are still a lot of votes to be counted. We ran a good campaign, so it is really heartening to get these results."
As of Tuesday's tally, Paul had received 6,434 votes in Skagit County, compared to Bruch's 4,327. Paul had garnered 25,358 votes in Island County over Bruch's 21,313. Bruch tallied more votes in Snohomish County with 9,824 votes over Paul's 6,959.
"This is not a moderate district, and you could really see it going any number of ways," Paul said. "Certainly, these numbers are in the range of expectation given the district."
The state House seat has a two-year term.
Paul originally won the seat in 2018, ending 20 years of Republicans holding the position.
"I am a little conservative by nature, so as I said before, I am cautiously optimistic, but I am really pleased to see the numbers thus far," he said.
Snohomish County Superior Court judge Position 8
Cassandra Lopez-Shaw garnered 55.8% of the vote to hold onto a lead over Robert K. Grant for the Snohomish County Superior Court judge Position 8.
Lopez-Shaw, 52, has been practicing law for 17 years as a trial attorney dealing with family, civil and criminal trials at state, federal court and Court of Appeals.
The race was to replace retiring Judge Eric Lucas is the only contested one of the 15 judicial positions up for election in Snohomish County Superior Court.
Island County Superior Court judge
Carolyn Cliff collected 59% of the vote over Kathleen Petrich for the Island County Superior Court judge, Position 2, seat.
The winner will replace the retiring Vickie I. Churchill.
