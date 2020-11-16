While several local races remain close, no leads seem poised to change with only a few thousand ballots left to count.
Those leading the three races in the 10th Legislative District maintained their advantages as of Friday's tally.
Republican Ron Muzzall leads Democrat Helen Price Johnson by 1,714 votes in the race for the district’s seat in the state Senate, Republican Greg Gilday leads Democrat Angie Homola by 871 votes for one state House seat, and Democrat Dave Paul leads Republican Bill Bruch by 748 votes in the race for other.
The 10th Legislative District includes Island County and parts of Snohomish and Skagit counties. Snohomish and Island counties only report a few dozen ballots left to count. Skagit County officials said they have about 3,400 ballots remaining to be tallied.
Price Johnson announced in an online statement over the weekend that she called to concede to Muzzall. Price Johnson, a former Island County Commissioner, had a 2,800-vote advantage on Election Night before late-arriving ballots tilted the race toward the incumbent.
Trailing by 1,763 votes on election night, Gilday now has a lead — but knows there’s more still to be counted.
“(I’m) cautiously optimistic. There are lots of votes to be counted in Skagit County, but things have been going our way,” the Camano Island resident told Skagit Publishing last week.
Gilday said potential voters seemed most engaged by the issues of COVID-19, which he described as the issue that “over-arches everything,” as well as education and the state budget.
Homola and Gilday are vying to replace Norma Smith, who didn’t run for re-election after serving since 2008.
The race for the Island County Commissioner District 1 seat also remains tight, with Democrat Melanie Bacon leading Republican Damian Greene by 918 votes from the 50,800 ballots cast in the race. However, Island County reports there are just 30 ballots left to count.
Bacon, a military veteran who lives in Langley, led by about 1,500 votes on Election Night. She has been the human resources director of Island County for 10 years, working closely with the Board of Commissioners.
Island and Snohomish counties will finish with about 85% voter turnout — about 5 percentage points more than 2016. In District 10, about 90,000 total ballots were cast — about 20,000 more than during the 2016 contest.
For more election results, visit results.vote.wa.gov.
