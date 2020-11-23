With only a few hundred remaining ballots to count, the leads in the area’s close races seem safe.
Those leading the three races in the 10th Legislative District maintained their advantages as of Monday’s tally.
In House races for the 10th Legislative District, Republican Greg Gilday leads Democrat Angie Homola by 878 votes, and Democratic incumbent Dave Paul leads Republican Bill Bruch by 743 votes.
Republican Ron Muzzall leads Democrat Helen Price Johnson by 1,759 votes in the race for the district’s seat in the state Senate.
The 10th Legislative District includes Island County and parts of Snohomish and Skagit counties. Snohomish, Island and Skagit counties only report a few dozen ballots left to count. See more at results.vote.wa.gov.
The race for the Island County Commissioner District 1 seat also remains tight, with Democrat Melanie Bacon leading Republican Damian Greene by 894 votes from the 51,081 ballots cast in the race. However, Island County reports there are just 25 ballots left to count.
Island and Snohomish counties will finish with about 85% voter turnout — about 5 percentage points more than 2016. In District 10, about 90,000 total ballots were cast — about 20,000 more than during the 2016 contest.
Statewide, 4.1 million people cast ballots —about an 84% turnout rate.
Counties must certify election results Tuesday, Nov. 24.
