Election results from the updated ballot counts on Friday, Nov. 6, for races that pertain to the Stanwood-Camano Island area and beyond.
Island County Commissioner, District 1
Melanie Bacon, a Democrat, appears to have won in a very close race over Damian Greene, a Republican, for the Island County commissioner seat.
Bacon leads by about 918 votes. Island County election officials estimate they have only 30 ballots left to count. They expect to update the vote by 5 p.m. Nov. 24.
Bacon, a military veteran who lives in Langley, has been the human resources director of Island County for 10 years and has worked closely with the Board of Commissioners.
The two are vying for the seat vacated by Helen Price Johnson, who is running for state Senate.
Island County Commissioner, District 2
Jill D. Johnson, the incumbent, maintains her lead over fellow Republican Dan Evans 60%-40% in the race for the District 2 Island County Commissioner seat.
Johnson, who has been in office since 2013, was running for a third term arguing that her experience is vital to help move the county forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Snohomish PUD
Incumbent Sid Logan is still leading challenger Rob Toyer with 68% of the vote for the Snohomish County PUD commissioner seat.
Snohomish County elections officials estimate they have about 18,000 ballots left to count. They expect to updated their tallies by 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.
State Senate 10th District
Incumbent Ron Muzzall is leading Helen Price Johnson by 607 votes.
There are still thousands of outstanding ballots left to count across the 10th District, which covers all or parts of Island, Snohomish and Skagit counties. Most of the ballots left to count are in Skagit County.
Muzzall was appointed to the position in 2019 following the retirement of Barbara Bailey, a Republican from Oak Harbor. Bailey retired with a year left in her term.
State House 10th District, Position 1
Angie Homola's initial lead has narrowed to 130 votes over Greg Gilday in the race for state Representative.
There are nearly 27,000 outstanding ballots left, mostly from Skagit County.
State House 10th District, Position 2
Democratic incumbent Dave Paul is maintaining a small lead over Republican challenger Bill Bruch. Paul has 42,810 votes to Bruch's 41,190.
Paul originally won the seat in 2018, ending 20 years of Republicans holding the position.
Snohomish County Superior Court judge Position 8
Cassandra Lopez-Shaw maintained her healthy lead over Robert K. Grant for the Snohomish County Superior Court judge Position 8.
Island County Superior Court judge
Carolyn Cliff also held onto a double-digit percentage-point lead over Kathleen Petrich for the Island County Superior Court judge, Position 2, seat.
The winner will replace the retiring Vickie I. Churchill.
