Election results from the Tuesday, Nov. 2, General Election that pertain to the Stanwood-Camano Island area and beyond.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
Voters appear to have backed the incumbents, according to initial general election results.
In the District 1 race, Al Schreiber leads challenger Gary Forslund 55% to 44% of the about 7,400 total votes.
In the District 2 race, incumbent Charlotte Murry leads with 56% over Tracy Abuhl.
Stanwood City Council
The city council could look much different in 2022.
For the Position 1 seat, incumbent Rob Johnson trails challenger Dani Gaumond by just two votes (515 to 513) after the initial ballot count.
In the bid for Position 2, Marcus Metz is collecting 53% of the vote to lead Andreena Bergman. The winner will fill the seat of the retiring Dianne White, a former mayor.
In the Position 3 race, incumbent City Council member Darren Robb, appointed in 2020, is receiving 71.8% of the vote against former council member Larry Sather.
In the race for the Position 7 seat, incumbent Judy Williams is holding onto a narrow lead over Tim Schmitt. Williams has 503 votes to Schmitt's 471.
Stanwood will also see a new mayor. Council member Sid Roberts ran unopposed for the role being vacated by Elizabeth Callaghan. Roberts will vacate his Position 6 seat, which wasn't up for election, and the council will look to fill that spot after he takes over the new role.
Snohomish County Council
In the bid for the District 1 seat representing north county, including Stanwood, incumbent Nate Nehring, a Republican, is leading with nearly 70% of the vote over Democrat challenger Nicole Ng-A-Qui.
Unopposed local candidates
Several local races have just one candidate, all of which are leading in early returns. They are:
Stanwood Mayor: Sid Roberts
Camano Island Fire & Rescue commissioner, Pos. 1: Kim E. Williams
Camano Island Fire & Rescue commissioner, Pos. 3: “Kelly” William Yadon
Camano Island Fire & Rescue commissioner, Pos. 5: Janice Treml
Port of Mabana commissioner, Pos. 3: Lincoln Libby
Voter turnout
There was 19.8% voter turnout in Snohomish and 28.5% in Island County.
Each county will update their ballot count by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Snohomish County officials estimate there are about 29,000 ballots still to count. Island County has about 1,800 remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.