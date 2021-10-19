Incumbent Rob Johnson faces Dani Gaumond to retain the Stanwood City Council position 1 in the Nov. 2 general election.
Johnson, 69, is seeking a third term on city council, where he said he wants to take a long-term view and plan for the next 50-100 years.
“The future of Stanwood is up on the hill and away from the liquefaction zone,” he said, referring to unstable soils, especially during earthquakes.
“Everything west of the (railroad) tracks is potentially subject to flooding and sea rise. You notice the school buildings are being built out of the floodplain. Our whole future of Stanwood is up on the hill to the east,” said Johnson who works as a financial adviser and has served 17 years in disaster assistance for FEMA.
Johnson said he has walked through thousands of flood-damaged homes on the East Coast, on the Gulf Coast, in Washington and in Minnesota. He said critical infrastructure should be moved out of the floodplain — including building a new police station and City Hall on city-owned land near the new Stanwood High School
“City-wide, I want to see much better traffic planning,” said Johnson, who has lived in Stanwood since 1977 and has previously served as 40th District State Representative.. “For the future growth of Stanwood, shouldn't we be planning our neighborhoods so they’re friendly to bus stops?”
With Stanwood’s growth, he said the city needs to increase its water supply.
“Church Creek aquifer is the sole source. It’s important to have a back up in case pollution or drought affects (the water system),” he said. “We need to be a destination place for people who want to live in this rural beauty. We need extremely good broadband so people can work. … It’s time to put on our thinking caps and look out 50 years, not just at tomorrow. We’ve got to focus on being ready for the future.”
Gaumond, 49, has lived in Stanwood for 40 years, and said she wants to focus on maintaining the city's safe, small-town feel.
“With a small town, you get the safety, the community, but I’m worried about over-development. I realize every town needs to grow and prosper,” she said. "With over-development, you get more people, more crime and more taxes.”
Gaumond said she sees traffic congestion on Highway 532 as a major issue facing residents. She said she wants to look at all options for improvements while also being responsible with taxpayer money.
“It’s really important to keep our taxes low and be smart in how we spend our money. We need to be sure we are growing our economy by supporting local businesses and putting money into town,” said Gaumond, a 1990 Stanwood High graduate who is a self-employed house cleaner.
Gaumond said she thinks her fresh perspective would be an asset on the city council.
“I’m really all new to all of this, I just wanted to be more involved in our town and let people know I could be a voice for them," she said. “I’ve spoken to many of the council members; I’m a quick learner. I definitely feel that I could be an asset because I do listen, and I’m a hard worker, and I’m honest.”
Candidate responses to Stanwood Camano News questionnaire:
Dani Gaumond
Name, age, hometown: Dani Gaumond, 49, Stanwood
Occupation : Self-Employed Housecleaner
Education: Graduated Stanwood H.S. 1990, Graduated Eton Technical Institute for Computerized Business Management 1996
Elected offices held: None
Elected offices sought: Stanwood City Council Position 1
Community involvement: N/A
Why are you running for office? I am running for City Council because I love the town of Stanwood and the people who make up our community. I want to give back and be more involved. I have lived in Stanwood for 40 years and I am self-employed for 23 years with my cleaning business. I have two daughters, one who graduated from Stanwood High in 2010 and my youngest daughter who just started first grade. Family is very important to me and that is why I want Stanwood to be a safe environment to raise our families in and continue to maintain that small town feel.
What is a major issue facing local residents and how would you address that issue? Traffic congestion is a major concern on Hwy 532 and I believe we need to address this issue in a way that we look at all options and are responsible with how we spend tax-payers hard earned money.
Why should voters choose you? As a newcomer, I can bring a fresh perspective and will perform my duties with integrity. I bring an open-door approach and I am a voice to those who feel unheard. I am motivated, hard working and honest and will work professionally with city staff. I will always do what is in the best interest of our community as a whole.
Rob Johnson
Name, age, hometown: Rob Johnson, 69, Born and raised in Skagit Valley. Lived in Stanwood since 2011.
Occupation: Independent Financial Advisor since 1977
Education: Graduate of University of WA, B.A. Also attended Western Washington University studying accounting.
Elected offices held: 2 terms on Stanwood City Council. In current term on North County Regional Fire Authority Commission. Also served on the Mount Vernon School Board and was a State Representative for the 40th District for 2 terms in Olympia.
Elected offices sought: Running for third term on City Council .
Community involvement: Served 17 years as a FEMA Disaster Assistance Employee at numerous federally declared disasters around the US. Has volunteered locally to raise money for local charities by singing in “Night of Hidden Stars” productions.
Why are you running for office? To push for more water supplies to handle the future growth in Stanwood. Also trying to get a new city hall and police station built up on the hill away from a flooding threat and enhanced earthquake threat due to liquefaction from soft soils. Every area west of the railroad tracks downtown is subject to excessive risk for critical infrastructure. The future growth of Stanwood is up on the hill.
What is a major issue facing local residents and how would you address that issue? Expansion of water supplies, expansion of sewage treatment and updating of existing water/sewer lines are critical if we are to meet our goals of growth.
Why should voters choose you? My lifetime of experience makes me the qualified candidate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.