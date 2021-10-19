As Dianne White, council member and former mayor, vacates position 2, Marcus Metz and Andreena Bergman are competing for her seat.
Bergman, 47, an Arlington native who has lived in Stanwood for 18 years and said she wants to give back in a positive way by listening to citizens' concerns.
Traffic issues are a great concern to her, and she said she wants to see the new Camano Gateway bridge have four lanes instead of two.
Bergman said she would push for Highway 532 to expand to four lanes from Stanwood to Terry’s Corner on Camano Island. She also thinks roundabouts can be useful to help traffic flow.
“Before we can allow development, we need to look at the roads, the impact it brings, the congestion,” said Bergman, who is the manager of Wayne’s Corner Café in Stanwood. “Because I work in town, I hear people discuss things. I get a lot of feedback from residents. I know the community has concerns about not hearing information. Maybe the city could communicate in a different way, maybe with a more user-friendly website or on Facebook."
She suggested that the city have a reader board or more city-sponsored events.
“Because we’re growing, there should be more events,” Bergman said.
Bergman said that fiscally, she would "strive to keep the taxes low, asking three main questions: Is it good for Stanwood? Is it helpful for the community? Is it cost-efficient?”
Metz, 32, said his lifelong experience of living in Stanwood gives him a deep understanding of the community’s concerns and interests. From years of working on the Planning Commission, he knows how city government works, Metz said.
“I want to carefully manage sustainable growth, especially within the scope of what our infrastructure is prepared for,” said Metz, who now chairs the Stanwood Planning Commission, an appointed position, where he’s served since 2018.
That means allowing the right types of structures in the appropriate zones and not dropping an apartment building in the middle of single-family residences, he said.
“I have a deep understanding of zoning codes and development standards set by the city and how things have come to be as they are now. The way they remain or change in the future will be of major importance to everybody,” said Metz, who is a local Realtor and broker.
Metz said he sees traffic as a key issue facing the growing city. Since a lot of the highway traffic is generated by Camano, he said he would like the city to work with all the entities for a bigger-picture approach, including experts from Stanwood, Camano, the state, and Snohomish and Island counties.
“I think that Stanwood allows for more public input than other jurisdictions do, but people don’t get involved or don’t know how to get involved,” Metz said.
He thinks the city should communicate better through its website.
“I’m a digital native; I’ve built computers and websites. The city website is difficult to navigate; it’s hard finding the information I want. … It needs to be streamlined. People want instant access. The city needs an app on phones,” he said. “The city needs a big digital transformation.”
Candidate responses to Stanwood Camano News questionnaire:
Andreena Bergman
Occupation: I've worked locally at various restaurants. I am the manager of Wayne's Corner Cafe
Education: Arlington Christian School
Community involvement: Church volunteering, MOPS ministry, school fundraisers and auctions
Why are you running for office? Stanwood is a great community and has been my home for 18 years. I would like to give back in a positive way. I hope to help the community by listening to the concerns of the citizens. Supporting the local economy. Striving to keep taxes low. Asking three main questions being: Is it good for Stanwood? Is it helpful for the community? Is it cost efficient?
What is a major issue facing local residents and how would you address that issue? I think Traffic is a great concern. As new developments are built the traffic is becoming a burden. We need to address the roads before any more housing developments are approved bringing more traffic into town. Some streets need maintenance and/or improvements and possibly adding roundabouts to help with the flow.
Why should voters choose you? I am here to listen and serve with honesty and integrity. I am a hard worker and I will be dedicated to my duties as your city council member.
Marcus Metz
Occupation: Realtor/Broker
Education: Graduated from Stanwood High School in 2007, studied Computer Information Systems at Skagit Valley College, Real Estate at Rockwell Institute
Community involvement: Currently serving as Head Chair of the Stanwood Planning Commission, served as Vice Chair in 2020, and has served the commission continuously since 2018. Core volunteer at the annual Evening of The Hidden Stars event benefiting the YMCA, Stanwood Senior Center, Camano Animal Shelter Association, Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano, and other local nonprofits, also volunteered at the Crab Derby benefiting Safe Harbor Free Clinic.
Why are you running for office? I want to continue to serve my community as best as I can so we can keep Stanwood a safe and nice place to live for our families and friends.
What is a major issue facing local residents and how would you address that issue? Traffic on the highway worsens every year while Island County allows Camano to develop wildly with little to no consideration for the congestion it brings to our still-2-lane highway through Stanwood that connects Camano Island to the Interstate. I aim to cause Island County, Snohomish County and the State of Washington to recognize the growing dependency we all have on this highway and the shared responsibility we have to provide for the improvements that are overdue it.
Why should voters choose you? Years of Planning Commission experience (in which we analyze city projects/codes, collect community feedback, and provide recommendations to City Council) - along with a lifetime spent in Stanwood/Camano area in general - has given me a deep understanding of the community's concerns and interests; as well as a familiarity with our city codes and processes, and many past, current, upcoming projects. With this knowledge and experience, as your city councilman, I will hit the ground running as I continue to work for our town and community's brightest future.
