Stanwood-Camano School Board incumbent Charlotte Murry is facing Tracy Abuhl for the District 2 seat, representing south and east parts of Camano.
Murry, 47, said her No. 1 issue is to continue building on the work being done to help with students’ social and emotional health.
“We have to make sure we have these resources — and additional resources — to address students’ social-emotional needs, especially as we come out of the pandemic,” said Murry, adding that the Character Strong program recently installed in schools and the addition of school counselors is a good start.
Murry also said she is excited the district has hired a director of communication position.
“We’ve been pushing for that for some time,” said Murry, who was elected in 2019. “We realize that there has been a huge gap in uniformity in communication across all schools. So that’s been a blessing to see that come to completion.”
Next on her agenda, Murry said, is to start work on the district’s strategic planning efforts and equity work.
“I want to continue exploring different things we can do to support all of our students in better ways,” she said. “I feel like I’ve just gotten my feet wet (as a school board member) and I'm hoping to get even more involved in my next term.”
Tracy Abuhl did not return messages from the Stanwood Camano News. However, during an Oct. 13 online candidate forum hosted by the Stanwood-Camano chapter of the American Association of University Women and the Stanwood Camano News, she spoke about her key issues.
"I want to bring a love for America back, back to our country, teach our children to love America again," Abuhl said.
Abuhl, who also is a precinct captain on Camano for the Island County Republican Party, said she was against mandates requiring masks to be worn in schools and is against efforts to require students to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
"I think our main focus right now has to be on those masks," Abuhl said.
Charlotte Murry
Occupation: Executive Administrator, Snohomish and Island County Labor Council
Education background: Some College - University of WA, Skagit Community College
Elected offices held: Currently School Board Director #2 for Stanwood Camano School District
Community involvement: United Way Labor Advisory Chair, United Way Board Member, Prior Stanwood High School Band Booster President, former SCSD Art Docent, former Girl Scout Leader, Remax Community Chess Committee Member, prior SCYSA Coach
Elected offices sought: School Board Director #2 for Stanwood Camano School District
Why did you run for office? I am running for re-election to continue the work we are doing to help our students in regards to Social Emotional Support, advocating for students by developing avenues for their voices to be heard, and helping to find innovative ways to fund and support programs that will enrich our student educational experience.
What is a major issue facing the Stanwood-Camano School Board and how would you address that issue? I have worked hard these last couple of years to help implement Social Emotional Learning. Having had 3 students come through this school district, I know first hand how stressful school can be and how we have not properly prepared our students with the basic skills to deal with their day to day stress. With the pandemic, it has become even more evident that we need to teach students coping skills to handle stress, manage emotions, and better prepare students for what life can throw at them. Likewise, making sure we have the proper mental health resources to support not just our students but our staff as well is critical.
Why should voters choose you? As the Legislative Representative for our school district I have worked in a bipartisan way with our local state representatives to make sure corrections have been made to the state school transportation and pupil funding models; making sure we have the resources to bring our students back to school post covid and protecting jobs of our classified and certificated staff. We have some financial challenges coming these next few years as state funding has changed. Fortunately, we have been preparing for these challenges but it will be important to carefully monitor the changes and forecasts to make sure we navigate to the other side successfully. Having worked in accounting, understanding budgets, auditing methodology and finance; places me in a good position to help make sure we continue to thrive as a district and be fiscally responsible. Being a school board director has been one of the most difficult and selfless but rewarding jobs I have ever had. I care for every student that resides in our community and those beyond our invisible boundaries. Being a director is about being an advocate for students at the highest level. I am a team player that brings a wide range of skill sets, experiences, and understanding to be that advocate and I am always open to hearing from others. Education is a Team Approach: Students, Educators, Parents & Community! I hope I can count on your support!
Tracy Abuhl
Did not return requested information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.