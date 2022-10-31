Election 2022 logo - Anacortes

Kelly Todd Mauck, a Republican, and Theodore James Kubisiak, who does not identify with a party, are battling in the Island County assessor race to replace Bernie Upchurch, who is not running for re-election. 

Both candidates want to create a set of standards for new appraisers to follow. Mauck said he wants to fight inflation and tax increases by ensuring the Assessor’s Office is as accurate as possible.  while Kubisiak wants to see ensure appraisers are properly trained and do more to make sure Island County seniors qualify for help if needed.


