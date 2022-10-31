Kelly Todd Mauck, a Republican, and Theodore James Kubisiak, who does not identify with a party, are battling in the Island County assessor race to replace Bernie Upchurch, who is not running for re-election.
Both candidates want to create a set of standards for new appraisers to follow. Mauck said he wants to fight inflation and tax increases by ensuring the Assessor’s Office is as accurate as possible. while Kubisiak wants to see ensure appraisers are properly trained and do more to make sure Island County seniors qualify for help if needed.
Theodore James Kubisiak
Kubisiak has a master's degree in organizational leadership and change from Brandman University and a political science degree from the University of Washington. He went to work in the Assessor’s Office as a level one residential appraiser for a short time because he “deemed it critical to experience the Assessor’s Office operations from the inside,” he wrote in a questionnaire provided by the Stanwood Camano News.
He completed the Washington State Appraisers 101 course and accumulated 1,000 hours of residential appraisal training. Kubisiak said he would focus on making sure appraisers know how to do their job.
“I plan to create a new Appraisers Qualifications Standards manual for all new hires, so the process is standardized and streamlined,” he said.
He is concerned that some older residents in Island County are not getting the help they need to be able to afford to stay in their homes.
“Island County senior exemptions are set at $40k of annual income to qualify for the senior exemptions program. In comparison, (the) Snohomish County threshold is $60k,” Kubisiak said. “I plan to lobby our state Legislature to equalize income requirements."
The goal would be to lower the tax burden on seniors to help avoid them being taxed out of their homes.
He also stressed transparency and availability as a top priority.
“I will ensure transparency of all operations and will be readily available to all property owners with any valuation concerns,” Kubisiak said.
Kubisiak noted that the duties of the county Assessor’s Office are clear and nonpartisan.
"We do not make policy, nor do we make legislative law; we follow the law and guidance from the Department of Revenue," he said.
Kelly Todd Mauck
“One of the most significant issues facing our residents is rising costs through inflation and increases in their taxes,” Mauck said in an email to the Stanwood Camano News. “While the assessor does not collect taxes or even decide how much is to be collected, the basis for how the property tax burden is distributed relies upon the accuracy of the Assessor’s Office.”
Accuracy starts with the staff, Mauck said.
“I will create standardized appraiser procedures, increase training and collaboration between appraisers, assure data quality when building cost tables and promote the ongoing professional development of staff,” he said.
He also stressed that he plans to become an accredited appraiser if he takes office, even though it is not required.
“I fully intend to become an accredited appraiser because in Island County, the elected is often required to perform line-level work due to staffing and frankly, I think it is important to know the job of each employee so you can better lead by example,” Mauck said.
Mauck has been a licensed real estate broker for four years. Before this, he was a general contractor, home inspector and spent nine years as the administrative undersheriff at the Island County Sheriff’s Office in his 20-plus years in law enforcement. He is a former Navy veteran.
"As the Undersheriff I was responsible for nearly every aspect of leading the Island County Sheriff's Office, its multimillion-dollar budgets, and supervising its 69 employees union employees. I am a high school graduate from Loveland, Colorado," Mauck said in his email. "I attended Military Boot Camp and Advanced Electronics in the U.S. Navy after graduating high school. I have 105 college semester credit hours through Mountain State University with courses specializing in Leadership and Human Resources. I have completed hundreds of hours of in-service training throughout my career, specifically taking courses in leadership and management."
Mauck said his experience has prepared him to lead the Assessor's Office.
