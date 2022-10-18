The Island County commissioner candidates are gearing up for a tight race as the Nov. 8 election draws closer.
Janet St. Clair, the Democratic incumbent, said she wants to continue working on issues like broadband access and climate change. Timothy Hazelo, the Republican challenger, said he seeks a future with fewer social programs and more of an emphasis on public safety.
“I continue to work on broadband. We have a significant chunk of money coming in from the federal government, and I’m working on everything related to policy and how that money would flow,” St. Clair said. “We’re in the middle of writing a grant for Camano.”
She said she has applied for a federal grant from the Affordable Connectivity Program for Camano. She also sat on the state’s economic revitalization board, which funded Camano’s broadband capability study.
“On South Camano, there’s no fiber option. There’s satellite, or there’s copper or 5G or 4G, but there is no true (high-speed internet access),” St. Clair said. “(It affects people's) ability to work remotely, for their kids to do their homework.”
She also said it can affect the quality of health care.
“Once we get this broadband network built out, we can have access to telehealth care, help our paramedics stay on the island,” St. Clair said. “Folks who may have to go into Everett or Seattle, they can do telehealth. It’s educational, it’s economic, it’s health equity.”
St. Clair, a Camano Island resident, was first elected in 2018, beating Republican incumbent Rick Hannold.
She’s worked as the northwest regional director of Children’s Home Society and Lutheran Community Services and as deputy director for Asian Counseling and Referral Service in King County. Involved locally, St. Clair is on Island County’s Community Health Advisory Board working on the Community Health Improvement Plan and on the board of the Stanwood Camano Community Resource Center.
St. Clair is also invested in issues like climate change and mental health care.
Hazelo has a different approach.
“I still think that public safety is still tops,” he said. “We need more bodies, and we need more sheriffs and we need more enforcements. And my top goal is going to be to prioritize our budget so that our communities can benefit from what we do.”
He believes the state Legislature has not been supportive of Island County’s law enforcement, leading to an increase in crime.
“My first meeting has to be with the sheriffs and the first responders,” Hazelo said. “‘What do you guys need? What can I do as a brand-new, out-of-the-gate commissioner to help you with that?’”
He specifically brought up higher pay for sheriffs.
“We spend tens of thousands of dollars putting a sheriff in office and then a year later, he gets a better-paying job in Skagit or Whatcom. So Island County has been shooting themselves in the foot,” Hazelo said. “(I will) meet with all of the departments and budgeting to find where we can find money to pay our people a little better to make them stay.”
Hazelo also said he wants to lower sales taxes. He specifically cited Island County's July 2022 increase, which was by one-tenth of 1%.
"My goal is to give that (one) tenth back to the people and then find a way for the county to live within its means," he said. "We'll make up for that (one)-tenth of a percent in volume rather than just trying to squeeze the blood out of every dollar that gets spent."
Hazelo joined the Navy in 1987. He now works as a simulation technician, training combat crews at Naval Air Station Whidbey. He is the chair of the Island County Republican Party and has been involved with the Veterans Advisory Board. In 2020, he unsuccessfully ran for Congress in Washington’s second congressional district against Democratic incumbent Rick Larsen.
