Longtime U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen is running against first-time candidate Dan Matthews for the state’s 2nd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The district is made up Island, Skagit, Whatcom, San Juan counties, and the northwest part of Snohomish County.
Larsen, a Democrat, has been the 2nd District representative since 2000.
He marks passage of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as one of his recent accomplishments for Skagit County and the district as a whole.
This package includes money the Skagit Public Utility District could apply for to do major waterline replacements, as well as funding to bring broadband to rural parts of the country, for flood management and to rehabilitate roads and bridges.
He also voted to pass a bipartisan bill that allowed small aerospace companies to continue working on site during the COVID-19 pandemic, saving nearly 1,500 jobs in the district, Larsen said.
Matthews is a Republican who was born and raised in north King County.
He said he is looking to bring some integrity to politics.
After attending schools in the Shoreline School District, he went on to join the Air Force, where he flew in Vietnam and Desert Storm.
After returning to the area, he was elected to the Shoreline School Board and went on to lobby for children, parents and education issues in Washington, D.C.
Matthews said his goal is to bring people together and look for ways to do good and “pay it forward.”
The largest issue facing politics today, according to Matthews, is the amount of divisiveness.
“We all see it — it’s destructive, it’s divisive, it’s just wrong,” he said.
Should he be elected, Matthews wants to tackle economic and crime issues, defend family rights, ensure secure elections and minimize government control.
Larsen said the largest issue facing the winner of the election — and the largest difference between he and Matthews — is the fight for reproductive rights.
Larsen wants to codify Roe v. Wade, while Matthews said adoption is the best option and abortion should only be used to save the life of the mother.
Larsen said being able to represent the people of the district is important to him.
“The job is not a job; it’s a privilege,” he said. “I continually have to earn this work.”
Matthews said the biggest difference between he and Larsen is that if elected he plans on being present and connected with his constituents.
“I would be in constant communication with my district,” Matthews said. “The people need to know that their representation is accessible.”
