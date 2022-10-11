Who to vote for? That’s a question many voters are asking for the Nov. 8 General Election, when a number of important positions and issues appear on ballots in this state.
Stanwood-Camano AAUW (American Association of University Women) and the Stanwood Camano News have invited many of the local candidates to a virtual public forum where residents can meet them and learn about their stances on local issues.
Each candidate will be given 3 minutes for an introduction and opening statements. Then a moderator will ask several questions, some submitted from attendees and some from the AAUW committee.
Submit questions for the candidates in advance by emailing info@aauwsc.org.
Elsewhere, the League of Women Voters of Skagit County is hosting a series of free online forums. The online event for the races for state House seats for the 10th district, which represents the Stanwood-Camano area, take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at lwvwhidbey.org.
Also, the League of Women Voters of Washington’s Education Fund, in partnership with The Spokesman-Review and KSPS-TV, will hold forums for secretary of state and this state's U.S. Senate seat. The Oct. 23 forums — 3:30 p.m. for secretary of state and 5 p.m. for the U.S. Senate — will be accessible at tvw.org.
