Stanwood voters will be asked to renew a sales tax measure that pays for transportation projects.

The Transportation Benefit District fund pays for transportation system maintenance, development and improvement projects. The 0.2% sales tax -- 20 cents per $100 -- has been in place at retail businesses in the city limits since voters approved the tax in 2013. This voter-approved local sales tax requires renewal every 10 years. 


