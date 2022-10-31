Stanwood voters will be asked to renew a sales tax measure that pays for transportation projects.
The Transportation Benefit District fund pays for transportation system maintenance, development and improvement projects. The 0.2% sales tax -- 20 cents per $100 -- has been in place at retail businesses in the city limits since voters approved the tax in 2013. This voter-approved local sales tax requires renewal every 10 years.
The Stanwood City Council voted unanimously July 14 to send the extension to the ballot. During the meeting, city officials said the sales tax generates $550,000 per year.
Since the district was created, the city has spent more than $3.6 million on city projects, including pavement preservation efforts, six sidewalk and ADA improvement projects, and LED street lighting upgrades. Some of the money was matched by state and federal grants to the tune of more than $5.9 million.
These projects led to 5.47 miles of new or resurfaced roads, 0.58 miles of new sidewalks and 153 ADA-compliant ramp upgrades, according to the city. Additionally, projects underway include adding another 1.58 miles of new sidewalk and 24 ADA ramps.
"Stanwood's transportation benefit district has raised millions of dollars and helped fund many different types of projects across the city, from neighborhood sidewalks to new downtown pavement," Stanwood City Councilmember Darren Robb said in a statement in July. "Funding the TBD through a 0.2% sales tax ensures some of the cost of improving city streets is shared by the larger community using the roads -- visitors, neighbors and residents alike -- rather than just city residents."
