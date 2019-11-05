A complaint against Stanwood-Camano School Board member Al Schreiber was filed late Monday afternoon with the state Public Disclosure Commission.
The complaint, filed by Melissa O'Neill of Stanwood, claims Schreiber violated election laws when endorsing candidates for local positions, including the four school board seats on the ballot.
The complaint states: “Mr. Schreiber knowingly and willfully created small business cards to hand out to people informing them of who they should choose to vote for, which included Keith Pappas who had dropped from the election. Mr. Schreiber was passing these cards out during school hours at a school event (homecoming parade) including giving them to school staff. In addition, he promoted this card online, AND using his personal email he sent TEACHERS AND STAFF an email listing those picks again.”
Click here to read the full PDC complaint, which claims Schreiber violated RCW 42.17A.555.
O'Neill and six others spoke about the complaint and a desire to increase community engagement with the School Board during the public comment period of the regular board meeting Tuesday, Nov. 5.
"We are not abandoning our stand against Al Schreiber ... he needs to step down," O'Neill said. "We are here to demand accountability."
At the meeting, Schreiber did not resign, but did step down as board president "for personal reasons ... including my employment requiring me to work more afternoons and evenings," he told the Stanwood Camano News in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon. Natalie Hagglund was then voted by the board to replace Schreiber as board president and Julie Dean was voted to replace Hagglund as vice president.
Schreiber said he plans to submit a response to the PDC complaint.
"I wasn't at the parade handing out cards, I was home getting my daughter off the school bus," said Schreiber, declining to comment further.
O'Neill and fellow residents have formed the Alliance of Students, Community and Parents to lobby for an investigation in Schreiber's actions and for a committee to review the district and board procedures.
"We ask you ... to work with us to create such a committee to review best practices and make recommendations to elevate trust and communications in Stanwood Camano School District," Kassandra Burnham of Stanwood said at the meeting.
Schools Superintendent Jean Shumate met with members of the group after the meeting and said she plans to sit down with them next week to map out the next steps.
"It's important to us to hear what they have to say," she said.
O'Neill and Burnham said Schreiber's actions were a catalyst for the group to form and to push for changes.
"It was the straw that broke the camel's back," Burnham said. "What we want is a more collaborative and transparent relationship with the district.”
Kelly McGill said he wants Schreiber to resign, but added he appreciates the district reaching out on how to move forward.
"An olive branch has been extended, and that speaks volumes," McGill said.
The board meeting comes nearly a week after about 50 parents and concerned residents raised complaints to the School Board during a special meeting on Oct. 30. Seven people spoke in the 25-minute public comment period about their displeasure over the way Schreiber endorsed candidates, including for Keith Pappas, who withdrew from the race too late to be excluded from the ballots.
The group argues Schreiber endorsed Pappas because if Pappas won and chose not to serve, the board could appoint its own pick. However, Pappas told the Stanwood Camano News last week that he will accept the School Board seat and serve the term if he does win.
After an hourlong executive session following a public comment period at the Oct. 30 meeting, board member Julie Dean said the board as a group doesn’t endorse or oppose any candidate and encourages any community member to submit complaints to the Public Disclosure Commission. The board will support any investigation, she said.
Now that a PDC complaint has been filed, the state agency's staff will review and investigate the complaint, which is currently in the "assessment of facts" stage. Read more about the process at pdc.wa.gov.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to include comments from Al Schreiber. Check back throughout the week for more info as the story develops.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.