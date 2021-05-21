Today is the final day for candidates to file for the upcoming election.
So far, many open seats on boards, councils and commissions in the Stanwood-Camano area have at least two contenders, but some have just one candidate as of Thursday evening.
In Stanwood, all four City Council seats have at least two candidates so far:
- Position 1: Rob Johnson and Dani Gaumond
- Position 2: Marcus Metz and Andreena Bergman
- Position 3: Darren Robb and Larry A. Sather
- Position 7: Tim Schmitt and Judy Williams
So far, only City Council member Sid Roberts has filed for Stanwood Mayor, which is currently held by Elizabeth Callaghan.
In the Stanwood-Camano School Board race, the two incumbents have attracted challengers:
- District 1: Albert Schreiber and Gary Forslund
- District 2: Charlotte Murry, Tracy Abuhl and Samantha Smith
However, in the Camano Island races, each open position has just one interested candidate so far:
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue commissioner, Pos. 1: Kim E. Williams
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue commissioner, Pos. 3: “Kelly” William Yadon
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue commissioner, Pos. 5: Janice Treml
- Port of Mabana commissioner, Pos. 3: Lincoln Libby
And the race for Snohomish County Council, District 1, to represent north county, including the Stanwood area, has just incumbent Nate Nehring in the race.
See a full list of offices up for election and candidate filings on the State Elections web page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.