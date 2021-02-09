Camano Island voters are approving Camano Island Fire and Rescue's six-year Emergency Medical Services levy.
The levy is passing with 71.6% of the 5,417 votes.
The current six-year levy that funds EMS services expires at the end of 2021 and represents about 25% of CIFR’s annual budget. The renewal is not a new tax and would continue the same rate approved by about 86% of voters in 2015 — 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Meanwhile, Arlington voters are overwhelmingly approving a proposition for their city's fire department to join the North County Regional Fire Authority, which covers Stanwood and some of the rural areas to the north and west of Arlington.
The measure is being approved with 89.6% of the ballots from 2,791 voters.
Most Arlington property owners will see a tax reduction when the Arlington Fire Department joins North County Fire. For example, a $350,000 home would see taxes fall $17, according to the city.
