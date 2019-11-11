Updated election results for the Stanwood-Camano area show that School Board incumbents are leading, a Stanwood City Council incumbent is trailing and the North County Fire levy lid lift measure remains too close to call.
The levy lid lift proposition is now passing by 50 votes — 3,513 to 3,463 — as of Monday after initially trailing on election night.
As of Monday’s count update from Snohomish County, election officials estimate they have 500 outstanding ballots to count to add to the 201,912 already tabulated. Island County estimates it was 300 ballots left to count as of Friday. Snohomish County is on track to see voter turnout of just over 42%, and Island County is at more than 50%. See statewide results at vote.wa.gov.
Stanwood City Council
Stanwood Planning Commissioner Sid Roberts appears to have won the City Council’s Position 6 seat over fellow planning commissioner Marcus Metz. Roberts garnered 1,143 votes (65%) to Metz’ 607 votes (35%).
Fellow planning commissioner Steve Shepro is leading City Council Position 5 incumbent Larry Sather by 339 votes. Shepro has 1,046 votes (60%) to Sather’s 701 votes (40%).
City Council incumbents Elizabeth Callighan and Timothy Pearce were running unopposed for Positions 3 and 4, respectively, and were winning outright.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
Four of the five seats were on the ballot, but it appears only two seats will feature new faces.
District 4 incumbent Ken Christoferson is leading challenger Brett Kinney 58% to 41% with 10,658 votes cast between Island and Snohomish counties.
The results for the District 5 seat, which is a director-at-large position, show incumbent Natalie Hagglund leading challenger George Zeigen by 1,170 votes (55%).
Charlotte Murry is leading the race for the District 2 seat with 71% of the vote — a race where her opponent, Keith Pappas, dropped out after ballots were printed and was part of election tinkering claims from a group of parents.
Miranda Evans is unopposed for the District 3 position and winning handily.
North County Fire
North County Regional Fire Authority District 1 incumbent commissioner Greg Oakes is leading challenger Jeff Sinker with about 67% of the vote for the seat to represent the Kackman, Bryant and Freeborn communities.
Judy Williams — the incumbent and lone candidate for the District 2 position — is winning handily, as is Ric Cade — the lone candidate for Position 3 representing Warm Beach — and Rob Johnson, the lone candidate for the District 4 seat.
North County Fire Levy Lid Lift
North County Fire is asking voters to lift its levy lid by 14 cents to return the fire levy to $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value. After more ballots were counted Monday, the result flipped from failing to passing but remains too close to call.
“It’s been interesting to watch,” said Don Bartlett, assistant chief of operations at North County Fire/EMS. “We’re cautiously optimistic and very grateful so far. But it’s not over until it’s over.”
Voters approved a fire levy rate of $1.50 per $1,000 in 2008. Since that time, the fire levy rate has fallen to $1.36. Levy rates fall as property values rise to limit the Fire Authority to roughly the same amount of revenue per year, plus a 1% increase allowed by law.
The levy lid lift will allow them to provide effective service as the area grows, Bartlett said.
“As time goes by, there are move calls for service, this will help provide for our citizens,” he said.
If approved by voters, the 14-cent lid lift would last for six years and cost the owner of a $350,000 home an additional $49 per year ($4.08 per month). The money would be used to hire six emergency personnel and supporting apparatus to respond to higher call volumes, according to the Fire Authority.
Snohomish County positions
Snohomish County Sheriff Sgt. Adam Fortney is leading his boss, Sheriff Ty Trenary, in the race to lead the county’s largest law enforcement agency with about 55% of the vote.
In two races for Snohomish County Superior Court judges, voters are favoring Anna Alexander and Paul Thompson.
Alexander led Edirin Okoloko, an incumbent who had been appointed to his position, 51% to 48% — a race that has become tighter with each daily count update. Thompson, also was an incumbent appointed to be judge, is leading Cassandra Lopez-Shaw 55% to 44%.
In the race for Snohomish County Auditor, Garth Fell is holding onto a slim early lead of about 4,300 votes out of 168,200 tallied thus far. The race for the county treasurer position is even tighter, with Rob Toyer now trailing Brian Sullivan by 1,131 votes — 85,836 to 84,705. Toyer led after the initial count on Election Day.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.