With most of the outstanding ballots now counted, the unofficial Stanwood-Camano area election results seem final.
The closest local race was North County Fire’s proposition to increase it’s levy lid. The measure was initially failing on election night, but now appears to be passing by a safe margin.
The levy lid lift proposition is being approved by 59 votes — 3,542 to 3,483 — as of Nov. 15.
If approved by voters, the 14-cent lid lift would last for six years and cost the owner of a $350,000 home an additional $49 per year ($4.08 per month). The money would be used to hire six emergency personnel and supporting apparatus to respond to higher call volumes, according to the Fire Authority.
Snohomish County election officials estimate they have just 10 outstanding ballots to count to add to the 203,080 already tabulated. Island County estimates it was 150 ballots left to count. Snohomish County is on track to see voter turnout of just over 42%, and Island County is at more than 51%. See statewide results at vote.wa.gov.
The election appears to have installed a new-look to the Stanwood City Council.
Stanwood Planning Commissioner Sid Roberts appears to have won the City Council’s Position 6 seat over fellow planning commissioner Marcus Metz. Roberts garnered 65%.
Fellow planning commissioner Steve Shepro is leading City Council Position 5 incumbent Larry Sather with 60% of the vote.
City Council incumbents Elizabeth Callighan and Timothy Pearce were running unopposed for Positions 3 and 4, respectively, and were winning outright.
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will have two new members.
Charlotte Murry is leading the race for the District 2 seat with 71% of the vote — a race where her opponent, Keith Pappas, dropped out after ballots were printed.
Miranda Evans is unopposed for the District 3 position and winning handily.
Incumbents Ken Christoferson and Natalie Hagglund are leading their challengers with 58% and 55%, respectively.
North County Regional Fire Authority District 1 incumbent commissioner Greg Oakes looks like he will retain his seat with about 67% of the vote.
Commissioner candidates Judy Williams, Ric Cade and Rob Johnson were all unopposed and will win.
See more at SCnews.com
Snohomish County positions
Snohomish County Sheriff Sgt. Adam Fortney is leading his boss, Sheriff Ty Trenary, in the race to lead the county’s largest law enforcement agency with about 55% of the vote.
In two races for Snohomish County Superior Court judges, voters are favoring Anna Alexander and Paul Thompson.
Alexander led Edirin Okoloko, an incumbent who had been appointed to his position, 51% to 48% — a race that has become tighter with each daily count update. Thompson, also was an incumbent appointed to be judge, is leading Cassandra Lopez-Shaw 55% to 44%.
In the race for Snohomish County Auditor, Garth Fell is holding onto a slim early lead of about 4,300 votes out of 168,200 tallied thus far. The race for the county treasurer position is even tighter, with Rob Toyer now trailing Brian Sullivan by 1,131 votes — 85,836 to 84,705. Toyer led after the initial count on Election Day.
Snohomish County positions
Snohomish County Sheriff Sgt. Adam Fortney is leading his boss, Sheriff Ty Trenary, in the race to lead the county’s largest law enforcement agency with about 55% of the vote.
In two races for Snohomish County Superior Court judges, voters are favoring Anna Alexander and Paul Thompson.
Alexander led Edirin Okoloko, an incumbent who had been appointed to his position, 51% to 48% — a race that has become tighter with each daily count update. Thompson, also was an incumbent appointed to be judge, is leading Cassandra Lopez-Shaw 55% to 44%.
In the race for Snohomish County Auditor, Garth Fell is holding onto a slim lead. The race for the county treasurer position is even tighter, with Rob Toyer now trailing Brian Sullivan. Toyer led after the initial count on Election Day.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.