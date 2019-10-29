Snohomish County sheriff, treasurer and auditor are the three contested races on November’s ballot.
Sheriff candidates Adam Fortney and Ty Trenary outlined different approaches during an Oct. 16 voter forum in Stanwood. Trenary and Fortney sharply disagree on how to approach jail bookings.
“We are on the heels of how our county will change. It’s community first — not hug-a-thug; it’s not ignoring crime,” said Trenary, the incumbent. “I believe law enforcement can be compassionate, and it can help people — that’s our job — and get them back into a healthy lifestyle, saving you money.”
Last year, the jail connected 45 chronic utilizers of the jail with treatment options, and they are now drug-free and employed, Trenary said.
“Stuff is not right with public safety in Snohomish County, and I want to change that,” Fortney said. “I want to refocus the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office to what we do best, which is enforcing the law.”
Fortney is a south county precinct night shift patrol sergeant. He wants to bring a balance between compassion and accountability in the opioid epidemic.
“What do you want the primary focus of law enforcement to be? I think it should be law enforcement,” he said.
Snohomish County auditor candidates both have experience in working in the Auditor’s Office. Garth Fell works there now and is running for his outgoing, term-limited boss’s position. Cindy Gobel wants that seat, too. She works in the Secretary of State’s Office.
“The level of experience is certainly a key difference.” Fell said. “I’ve been part of the executive team of the auditor’s office for the last 12 years, I’ve been in charge of complex projects and programs, overseeing a large staff and multimillion dollar budgets.”
Gobel trains county auditors and election administrators on compliance, certifies election equipment and oversees county review processes.
“I’d say the big difference is that I have experience in the state and the county level,” she said.
Treasurer candidates Brian Sullivan and Rob Toyer did not attend the forum, but each laid out their vision for the office in emails to the Stanwood Camano News.
Toyer said he hopes to lean on his financial adviser background to build on what outgoing county Treasurer Kirke Sievers has accomplished.
Sullivan said his background in municipal finance will help guide the county Treasurer’s Office into the future on stable footing.
Ballots are due by 8 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 5. Election results are certified Nov. 26 at the county level and Dec. 5 at the state level. Voters can register to vote online or by mail until Oct. 28 or in person until 8 p.m. Nov. 5. Visit sos.wa.gov/elections.
Candidates in Snohomish County government races were asked three questions. Of the 14 candidates in the races for nine seats in Snohomish County government, 12 responded. Their responses, at least in part, are included here. Those elected will serve four-year terms.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY ASSESSOR
Linda Hjelle
Hjelle is the incumbent assessor and is uncontested in her bid to continue her work in the nonpartisan office.
Why running: “I enjoy public service. I find it rewarding to help resolve issues, research concerns and come up with reasonable solutions. I find the work interesting, challenging and rewarding.”
“The processes we use in the Assessor’s Office are complex and integral to taxing district funding. It is important to have someone in this position who understands how all the responsibilities and functions of the office work together and how they are reliant on each being completed accurately and efficiently in order to produce fair and equitable values. I have the experience, desire and proven successful history to best fill this position.”
Experience: “I have worked for the Assessor’s Office serving the public in one capacity or another for the past 30 years and continue to provide new tools and resources to help people understand the complexity of mass appraisal and the ad valorem tax system. I have served as the elected Assessor since 2016 and as the appointed Chief Deputy for the prior 12 years.”
Hjelle worked up from entry level to various levels of responsibility and leadership. “Each position allowed me to gain new knowledge of the interconnected tasks the office is responsible for including levies, real and personal property valuation, splits and merges of property …, GIS mapping, exemptions, supporting technology, mass appraisal and office administration, along with the RCWs and WACs as they apply to our office.”
She has served on countywide and state level committees. “I currently serve as a trustee on the Washington Association of County Officials Board and as the appraisal chair and Puget Sound district chair for the Washington State Association of County Assessors and on their legislative committee.”
She said her knowledge and experience have helped her … “meet mandated deadlines and timeframes while exceeding professional assessment standards. We make customer service and transparency of process a high priority.”
Goals: Her top goals are to continue to consistently and efficiently produce fair and equitable values based on market evidence; continue to enhance the website to provide the public new tools and greater access to information to the public. She said the office is replacing 20-year-old software and implementing new appraisal and administrative software in an efficient and cost effective manner. Hjelle said she wants to find ways to utilize further integration of GIS with valuation models and develop more efficient field applications. She’ll continue “to improve transparency and inform the public in various ways how we do the work, the results and impacts of the work we do.”
SNOHOMISH COUNTY AUDITOR
Garth Fell
Fell, the incumbent with 20 years of elections experience, seeks re-election to this nonpartisan position. Cindy Gobel seeks the seat after working for 14 years in the elections division.
Why running: “I am proud of being a dedicated public servant. I have a practical, common sense approach to providing government services, and I want to be part of the executive leadership team that will guide the county into the future. With important elections in 2020 and the planned implementation of major service improvements, … I am running to ensure Snohomish County voters participate in fair, accurate elections and residents enjoy efficient, customer-focused Auditor’s Office services.”
Experience: “My 20 years of elections administration experience – the last 12 as Snohomish County Elections manager – make me uniquely qualified to serve as auditor. … I have administered over 80 elections including five presidential elections. My teams have been recognized with national honors for mail ballot processes and voter education efforts.
“I have overseen multi-million-dollar budgets, a permanent staff of nine, more than 100 seasonal employees, and major projects such as the implementation of a new ballot counting system in 2018 and the location, build-out, and use of a temporary elections facility for the 2016 Presidential Election.
“I also served for seven years as manager of the Recording Division, … and a trusted member of the Auditor’s Office leadership team since 2007. With this broad, deep experience, I am prepared and ready to provide Snohomish County residents with quality, on-time, efficient and effective elections, licensing, recording and animal services.”
Goals: “My first priority will be to ensure the 2020 elections are fairly and efficiently administered. … We have technology and facility changes slated for early next year to support successful outcomes. Next, I will move the office towards greater access to online information and streamlined services while maintaining an appropriate level of in-person access for customers. New online recording tools will roll out in 2020, maintaining customer-friendly office hours, ensuring vehicle licensing subagents provide excellent service in local communities, and promoting responsible pet ownership through the animal services division. I will maintain my commitment to transparent, efficient, nonpartisan local government services.”
Cindy Gobel
Why running: “I am running for Snohomish County Auditor because I have the knowledge, experience, education, and integrity to provide excellent service in all four divisions (Licensing, Recording, Animal Control Services and Elections). … I am ready to use both my state and county experience to bring Snohomish County compliant with mandated election laws.”
Experience: Gobel worked for 11 years in law enforcement, with licensing, records, and animal control services, then 12 years in the Auditor’s Office and two years providing statewide training in election law compliance to all county auditors and election administrators for the Secretary of State’s office. “(My nearly) 25 years of experience … is vital to understanding the workings of the entire office, historical knowledge about process and growth with outside vendors, and the necessary legal requirements for audits and reviews related to each of the four divisions.”
Gobel wrote that she holds a law degree and is educated in fields that incorporate community development and education as well as legal compliance. “My community experience with organizations such as Northwest Harvest, Girl Scouts, 4-H, Everett Animal Shelter, volunteer guardian and dispute resolution programs … has helped me develop strong ties to my community and allowed me to make a positive impact in so many ways.”
Goals: “It is my goal to serve my county and community at a higher level as County Auditor.” Gobel wrote about the lack of Snohomish County ballot box installations that were mandated by the Legislature two years ago. She wants to bring the county into compliance and minimize the hardship for rural communities that travel long distances to use a ballot box.
She said the office’s recording services need to include more documents available for electronic submission and to provide cover sheet templates that meet legal specifications. “Customers should not have to purchase a required template or coversheet.”
Gobel said she wants the office to support and encourage programs that engage youth in voting, such as … having a voting presence in high schools for voting on the student body positions and having internship programs. “I believe that our Future Voters need opportunities to see why voting is important, be involved in the process, and learn how their voice develops the future they envision. … Voting information needs to be provided on many social platforms other than just a printed voter pamphlet.”
SNOHOMISH COUNTY CLERK
Heidi Percy
Percy, with 22 years of experience in county government, is unopposed in seeking election to this nonpartisan position.
Why running: “I know first-hand the critical role the Clerk’s Office plays in the judicial system and in an effective county government. I have the leadership and vision to ensure a well-run office and am committed to protecting the integrity and accuracy of the court record on behalf of our citizens. I am a proven leader with the experience and integrity needed to be the next Snohomish County Clerk.
Experience: “I began my career in the Clerk’s Office 22 years ago, moving up from courtroom clerk to senior manager responsible for ensuring Superior Court hearings and trials are staffed with knowledgeable clerks, who can create an independent record of all proceedings. I have 25 years of jury management experience and oversee the Jury Management Office, which is responsible for summonsing 60,000 jurors annually for jury trials in Snohomish County superior and district courts. I have implemented numerous technology projects to improve efficiencies; am responsible for determining division goals, objectives and budget; as well as implementing processes to ensure compliance with legislation and court rules. “
Goals: “I will ensure the Clerk’s Office is transparent, efficient and accessible to everyone who needs and uses the court system. I will adopt innovative processes such as expanding online resources for self-represented litigants and enhancing juror notification through text messaging. I am committed to implementing new technologies, improving access to public court records and providing excellent customer service to our citizens, the law and justice community, and the courts we serve.”
SNOHOMISH COUNTY TREASURER
For this nonpartisan position, the incumbent, Kirke Sievers, is not running. Rob Toyer, an eight-year Marysville City Councilmember, and Brian Sullivan, County Council finance chair for 11 years, will face off to serve a full term.
Brian Sullivan
Why running: “I have 35 years of public service specializing in municipal finance, investment and bonding. I have been Finance Chair on the county council protecting the taxpayer investments in direct services, such as the courts, prosecutor, public works, housing, bond sales and funding hundreds of other services. …”
Experience: As chair, “I have been deeply involved in developing and passing our budgets. … I have the responsibility for budget oversight of county departments. In addition, I oversee hundreds of millions in bond sales. As a past mayor of a Mukilteo, I was a municipal manager managing a city for eight years. This long record makes me uniquely qualified as a municipal manager with experience for financial oversight. …”
Goals: “The Snohomish County Treasurer’s office, although small, has a large role in county functions (and) has made great strides in transparency. What many people do not know is the Treasurer’s office also represents school districts, water and sewer districts, drainage and diking districts to name a few. Giving these jurisdictions better exposure and education to the public would be one of my top goals.” Sullivan also noted he wants to “ensure a higher return on public investments,” and “make sure senior citizens understand their rights” (and their) “many options for property tax reductions. …”
Rob Toyer
Why running: “I’ve always believed that everyone deserves an opportunity to serve, so I decided not to run for re-election (as Marysville council member) this year.” Toyer said he was asked to run instead for the County Treasurer position. “As an accountant and financial adviser, with elected experience, I believe I’m the most qualified candidate to be the next Treasurer, … where I can bring my private sector and elected experience together.”
Experience: Toyer has served eight years on the Marysville City Council, six years on the Marysville Fire Board, where he is currently the chairman. “I started my own wealth management and accounting practice in 2010, which serves individuals and business owners across the country. As a licensed financial adviser, I have the skill set necessary to invest public funds, which is a key role of the treasurer’s office.”
Goals: “… My candidacy isn’t so much about changing things in the treasurer’s office, it’s more about taking over as the next leader.” Toyer said he admires Treasurer Kirke Sievers and has been “learning as much possible about the position, (which) demonstrates I have a desire to learn more and truly care about serving the citizens of Snohomish County. When elected, I will take steps to ensure that public funds are invested prudently, … and we can look into (options) to maximize the investments that each municipality holds with the Treasurer’s office. Additionally, I want to advocate for financial literacy across Snohomish County.”
SNOHOMISH COUNTY SHERIFF
Ty Trenary (incumbent) and Adam Fortney are competing for this four-year, nonpartisan position. Fortney has been with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office for 23 years and is a patrol sergeant for the South Precinct. Trenary has been a police officer and deputy sheriff for more than 30 years and was elected sheriff in 2013.
Adam Fortney
Why running: “To completely change the direction of public safety in Snohomish County; to give a voice to the men and women who are doing the job; … to bring back common-sense policing and to re-focus the Sheriff’s Office to get back to basics … and let the deputy sheriffs do their job; add an enforcement component to our approach to the opioid crisis. I will not allow Snohomish County to look like Seattle and that is the path we are on with some of the exact same policies in place.” Fortney said he believes “we have a staffing crisis in Snohomish County and this staffing crisis directly impacts the citizens in the county. (Some) nights it takes several hours to get a deputy sheriff to your house. …This is not sustainable.”
Experience: Fortney served in the U.S. Navy for three years, after joining at age 17. He joined the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in September 1996 and has since worked in patrol, K-9 Unit, Honor Guard, SWAT team, and now as a patrol sergeant for the South Precinct and supervisor of the K-9 Unit. He has served for 12 years as president of the Snohomish County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, elected five times before resigning in April. His family owns and operates seven rental properties in three states – Washington, Indiana and Ohio. “This combined experienced, both private sector and public sector, … will directly help me as Snohomish County Sheriff … and as a servant leader I must put others before me.”
Goals: Fortney said he want to provide leadership to implement a different path for public safety and implement a 10-year staffing plan for Sheriff’s Office growth. “Add an enforcement component to combating the opioid epidemic our county is facing” by targeting the transporters and dealers; “we (need) accountability on the front end and we can offer social services on the back end for those who want help – accountability with compassion.”
Ty Trenary
Why running: “I want to continue to focus the Sheriff’s Office on public safety and working closely with our communities. We have had tremendous success in solving homicide cold cases using new DNA technology. We have created landmark programs by partnering law enforcement and social services to reduce addiction and homelessness. We have improved the way we manage and use our jail and have added new deputies to our patrol division. I absolutely love being a public servant, I am excited about the future of Snohomish County, … and I want to continue this great work.”
Experience: “I have worked in almost every rank within the Sheriff’s Office. As a patrol sergeant, I understood the importance of responding quickly to emergencies, which is why I have (added) additional staff back to patrol so that we are focused on citizen safety. As a lieutenant, I served as the contract police chief in Stanwood for almost four years. I helped manage our patrol division as a captain. As sheriff, we have made great strides in how we use the Snohomish County Jail, maintained a balanced budget and improved our agency policies. I have completed the National Sheriff’s Institute and the FBI’s Executive Leadership Institute, … and serve on several local and national boards focused on policing and the community. This experience has helped me lead an agency of over 700 employees.”
Goals: “Snohomish County is growing very fast; we must keep pace with our population and improve how we provide service, which is why we are moving our South Precinct to the Clearview area (to) be more accessible to the people in south Snohomish County.” Trenary said the Sheriff’s Office has created full-service precincts and recently launched online services to help people (conveniently) get information and other services. He wants to make sure the new public safety radio system is reliable for the community and first responders. “We must continue to fight the opioid epidemic and help those with mental illness get the help they need. Our motto is Community First and your safety is our priority.”
SNOHOMISH COUNTY EXECUTIVE
Dave Somers is the current elected county executive and he seeks re-election to the partisan post as a Democrat. He did not respond to the questionnaire.
