Carin Koster is excited for commotion.
“I’m ready for some noise,” the kindergarten teacher said. “I’ve missed it.”
Stanwood-Camano elementary teachers returned to classrooms Monday to welcome back first-, second- and third-graders. They join kindergarteners, who have been attending two days a week for the past month in the hybrid model.
“The kindergarteners have been great,” Koster said Thursday while setting up her Cedarhome Elementary classroom. “They’re rolling with the punches.”
Until this week, kindergarteners were spread out in groups of five per classroom. But with other grades returning to the previously empty rooms, teachers like Koster will now have up to 10 students in a room at a time.
Most Stanwood-Camano students started school online on Sept. 3. Some who are among special populations — English language learners, students with internet connectivity issues and kindergartners — had an in-person learning option.
“We put the toe in the water, then we were ankle deep when we brought back some more students, and now we’re ready for knee-deep,” Koster said about being among the first to help restart in-person teaching. “The kindergarten teachers are trying to convey to the incoming teachers that everything will be OK.”
The plan calls for K-3 classes split into two groups with some coming into school buildings on Mondays and Tuesday and others on Thursday and Fridays. Everyone is screened upon entry, masks are worn all the time, and other social distancing and hygiene guidelines are followed. Students will be assigned remote classwork on the days they’re not in the building.
Maurene Stanton, the district executive director of human resources, said school district administration and staff has been implementing new health and safety procedures.
“We’re trying to cover all the bases,” she said. “If someone has specific concerns, we’re addressing each and every one.”
Other Snohomish County school districts are following suit in bringing back some young students. However, neighboring Arlington School District last week postponed the start of its hybrid plan from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12 to give teachers more time to prepare.
Meanwhile, Stanton said they’ve been pleasantly surprised how students have adapted.
“The kids are incredible,” They are able to wear the masks all day. I know that was one of the big concerns. But overall, the kids are really doing a good job.”
Koster agrees.
“We’re still figuring it out as we go, but so far it's all working,” she said. “Once they get in a classroom — for students and teachers — it just feels like school again. The atmosphere changes with kids in the building.”
There are plenty of changes, though. Students stay in their classroom for lunch, must keep their distance from each other and cannot share equipment, such as tubs of markers or a bucket of Legos.
“Gallon baggies are my new favorite thing,” said Koster, pointing to individually labeled bags of supplies for each student.
In September, based largely on improving COVID-19 data, Dr. Chris Spitters, chief health officer for the Snohomish Health District, recommended to Snohomish County school superintendents that schools could begin to reopen in a hybrid model, beginning first with younger students.
The virus infection rate had fallen for eight straight weeks before rising slightly last week to 46.4 cases per 100,000 Snohomish County residents. The target to advance to the next phase is fewer than 25 infections per 100,000 people.
Now that K-3 students are in school buildings, district officials — following Spitters’ recommendations — will monitor local health metrics during the next three weeks. If virus rates remain stable or decrease, students in fourth and fifth grades might begin hybrid learning as early as Oct. 26.
“Thankfully, parents are following the rules and keeping kids home if they're sick or just have the sniffles,” Koster said.
