The state Department of Fish and Wildlife issued an emergency order Thursday requiring commercial whale watching vessels to keep at least one-half nautical mile away from Southern Resident orca whales this summer.
The order comes after numerous Southern Resident orcas have been determined to be in poor condition and several pregnancies have been reported, according to a Fish and Wildlife news release.
Using measurements from drone photographs, researchers from SR3 Sealife Response, Rehabilitation and Research identified several pregnancies among the Southern Resident population and a dozen members in poor condition between September 2021 and April 2022.
The emergency order goes into effect ahead of the July-September season when commercial viewing of Southern Resident orcas is otherwise permitted daily during certain hours.
Outside of the July-September season, licensed operators are not permitted to approach Southern Residents within a half-nautical mile. Thus, the whale watching fleet has not been viewing Southern Residents at closer than one-half nautical mile for the past nine months.
According to SR3’s measurements from aerial images, three K-pod whales were in the last nine months of pregnancy, and likely within the last six months (from a typical full term of 17 to 18 months), as of September 2021. Based on recent online videos showing a calf with K pod, it is likely that at least one of these pregnancies was successful.
Twelve J- and L-pod members were in poor condition based on measurements of the fatness behind the skull, which puts them at a two to three times higher risk of mortality. One of the dozen whales in poor condition (L83) also appeared to be pregnant when last measured in January 2022.
In addition to the pregnancies and orcas in poor condition, SR3’s results identified two young whales that were exhibiting slower than expected growth, which is measured by length. One of these is also exhibiting lower than average body condition.
According to the release, boaters’ adherence to Be Whale Wise guidance is especially important due to the established connection between boats and the whales’ foraging success, the high rate of failed pregnancies among Southern Residents in recent years, and the small number of breeding females in the population.
The Center for Whale Research’s December 2021 census recorded the Southern Resident population at 73 individuals, although researchers are hopeful that the birth of J59 in early 2022, reports of a birth in K pod this May, and the pregnancies identified in SR3’s analysis will help the population number grow.
The new designation doesn’t affect commercial whale watching of other, healthier populations such as Bigg’s killer whales, humpback whales, gray whales, or any other whale species currently in the area.
All boaters are strongly encouraged to follow these increased restrictions, and to treat any killer whales as endangered Southern Resident killer whales, especially when unsure if one of the vulnerable whales is nearby.
