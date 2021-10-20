Check the event’s website for the latest information.
Live Upcoming
THINK SMALL: Wednesday, Oct. 20-Jan. 13; and reception 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6: Stanwood Camano Arts Guild presents Small Art Works, a regional juried art show at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st Street NW, Stanwood. guildedgallery.com
BACKSTORY: Friday, Oct. 22-Nov. 14: A group of 18 innovative artists with interesting stories opened “The Backstory” exhibit at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island; 360-387-2759; matzkefineart.com
ISLAND MUSIC: 8-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23: Andrew Love and the Lottery Band play outlaw country, free admission at Pub 282 in Camano Plaza, 370 N. East Camano Drive.
CERAMIC MASKS: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 19 and 26: Local artist Chaim Bezalel leads 6-12th grade students in a two-day ceramic mask-making workshop at the Community Resource Center. RSVP before Thursday, Oct 14. Supplies included. Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Information and RSVP: teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
ART BY THE BAY: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 22-24: This year’s 28th Annual Art by the Bay presents a holiday arts and gift show at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Artists from the Stanwood Camano Arts Guild, CAA, and neighboring art associations will display their work. Proceeds from food and silent auction go to the Stanwood Camano Arts Guild Scholarship fund. stanwoodcamanoart.com
QUILT HARVEST: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23: Camano Island Quilters present the Harvest Festival & Quilt Exhibition in the Vinery at Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon. Admission $6, kids 12 and under free. ciquilt.com
FLYING PUMPKINS: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23: A trebuchet will launch pumpkins into the sky at Kristoferson Farm 398 NE Camano Drive, Camano Island.
WAG-O-WEEN: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, October 23: Trick or treat with your dog at Legion Memorial Park in downtown Arlington in a benefit for NOAH Center. Live music, beer and wine garden, food trucks. Find details at thenoahcenter.org/news-events/wag-o-ween.html
HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS & TEEN DATING: 2:45-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, Nov. 1, 8: Hold & Respect Boundaries is this week’s topic in a series of discussions for teens hosted by Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County and Community Resource Center at the center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. RSVP: teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
CASSERA SHOW: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29: Opening reception for Don Coppola, Skagit sculptor and painter, in his first solo show. Coppola has a sharp, graphic and geometric style. With an M.F.A. in sculpture, he studied with Chuck Smith, George Tsutakawa, Everett DuPen and NYC sculptor Gabriel Kohn. His work is on exhibit through Nov. 26 at Cassera Gallery South in the Designs Northwest building, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. casseraartspremiers.com
TRUNK OR TREAT: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31: Pub 282 is throwing a parking lot party for kids to trick or treat in a safe place. They are also collecting diapers, socks and clothes for babies and children at Camano Plaza, 370 NE Camano Dr, Camano.
GHOULS NIGHT OUT: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, October 31: East end businesses in the 8700 block of 271st Street NW are closing the street for a Trick-or-Treat Spooktacular with booths, games, face painting, live music and candy. Park in the big lot north of the businesses. Main event is from 3-5 p.m. People with higher risk of COVID-19 are invited to come from 2-3 p.m.
FLOYD’S HAUNTING: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Families and kids can wander through a haunted building and enjoy a ghost story reader, free treat bags and a balloon entertainer at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Between now and Halloween, look for the “mystery figure” visible in the upper window of the D.O. Pearson House.
NO TRICKS, JUST TREATS: 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31: Families will find warm, dry trick-or-treating with candy, cakewalk, popcorn and photo-ops. Coffee for adults and cocoa for kids at Cedarhome Baptist Church, 29000 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood; 360-629-9771
FOREST HEALTH: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6: A free workshop, “Hands-On Forest Health Strategies for Camano Island,” is offered to help forest owners improve climate resilience and the health of their forests while reducing fire risk. The workshop is offered on Camano by Snohomish Conservation District and Northwest Natural Resource Group. Learn more and register at nnrg.org/fireresilience
ISLAND ART: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13: Jason Dorsey’s solo exhibit of new works, “Impressions of Camano,” inspired during a three-month sabbatical from his pastor job. The show is at Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 S. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. The show can also be viewed online at sunnyshorestudio.com/gallery-2.
Live Ongoing
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through Oct. 31: Camano artist Ray Hansen shows oil landscapes of the Pacific Northwest. Profits go to the Children's Hospice Christmas Fund. Beach 1 Gallery in Camano Country Club, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano. 360-387-1655
GUITAR ON TAP: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays: Ford Giebrecht plays Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and originals at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
GAME NIGHTS: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. A casual Magic the Gathering game is held Tuesdays with beginners welcome. Boardgame night each Friday. Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research at 27122 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
TEEN DROP-IN: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays: Students in grades 6-12 have a place to hang out, make friends and play games at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Teens@crc-sc.org; 360.629.5257x1004
PUB TRIVIA: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Pub 282, 370 NE Camano Drive, Camano Plaza
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike jam Thursday nights featuring Chris Eger and Richard Williams.
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Fridays: $10, plus open dancing with no admission all night at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. locobillys.com
SKAGIT RIVER PRODUCE MARKET: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October: Farmers market at the Conway exit 221 off I-5. skagitriverproduce@gmail.com
MUSEUM TOUR: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society offers tours of historical buildings. 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
Online offerings
ATTRACTING BIRDS: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20: “Attracting Birds to Your Yard,” presented by the Seattle Audubon Outreach chair and master birder, on how to attract and care for birds in yards through plant selection, gardening practices and use of water features. Register for a Zoom link. camanowildlifehabitat.org; camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com; 360-387-2236
SAFE SPEAKS: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21: Satin Arnett, co-founder of the citizens group, Stanwood-Camano Alliance For Equity, will speak at Camano Island Democrats’ meeting about SAFE’s work with the school district, local law enforcement, city council and more. Email camanoislanddemocrats@gmail.com for zoom link.
WITCHES: 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24: Free online premiere of Witches the Musical, a theater live stage production about the Salem Witch Trials of 1692. Details and link at lincolntheatre.org
GRAD FUNDRAISER: Order by Monday, Oct. 25: Stanwood High School seniors are selling holiday poinsettias and wreaths to raise funds for Class of 2022 Grad Night Celebration. farmraiser.com/campaigns/shs-grad-night/market
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Find a wide range of subjects, such as storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Register at sno-isle.org.
