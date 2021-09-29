Check the event’s website for the latest information.
NEW ART SHOW: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1: Reception for Ray Hansen of Camano, who paints oil landscapes of the Pacific Northwest. Profits will be donated to the Children's Hospice Christmas Fund. The show runs through October at Beach 1 Gallery in Camano Country Club, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano. 360-387-1655
SQUASHED: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2: Pacific Northwest Giant Pumpkin Growers will hold a giant pumpkin weigh-off at Kristoferson Farm, 332 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Huge pumpkins will be lifted by tractor onto the scale to reveal the biggest by weight. The top 3 pumpkins will be displayed at the farm after the event.
MUSIC FOR THE ANIMALS: Saturday, Oct. 2: The NOAH Center is holding its 19th annual Music for the Animals fundraiser at Chateau St. Michelle winery in Woodinville. Matt Lorch from Q13 Fox will lead a live auction; the Chris Eger Band will perform. thenoahcenter.org/news-events/musicfortheanimals
SQUARE DANCE: 7-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4: Marysville Happy Hopper Club offers a free square dance lesson, no partner needed, at Totem Middle School, 1605 7th St., Marysville. 831-359-8555, squaredancelessons@gmail.com
ALPHABET SOUP: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5: Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano and Ed Wiley Autism Acceptance Library hosts “The ABC’s of LGBTQ+” presented by Linden Jordan of Skagit PFLAG at Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Lei Wiley-Mydske at Lei@neurodiversity.org or text 425-791-0869.
LOTS OF SPIRITS: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16: Spooky Spooktacular craft and food vendors will set up a ghostly event in the Grocery Outlet parking lot.
QUILT HARVEST: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23: Camano Island Quilters present the Harvest Festival & Quilt Exhibition in the Vinery at Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon. Quilts, vendors, artists. Admission $6, kids 12 and under free. ciquilt.com
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through Sept. 30: Val Paul Taylor, a graphic designer, art director, illustrator and painter, shows his acrylics, drawings and letterpress prints. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
WALK FOR THE POOR: Through Oct. 1. Society of St. Vincent de Paul is raising funds and awareness to support neighbors in need. All are invited to walk if able and reflect on the challenges of many in the Stanwood and Camano communities. Submit a donation in any amount to help local families pay utilities during these hard times. stceciliastanwood.org
MATZKE AUCTION: Through Oct. 3 at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park. Art can be seen anytime online at matzkefineart.com/annual-art-auction or in person 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island, 360-387-2759, matzkefineart.com
GUITAR ON TAP: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays: Ford Giebrecht plays Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and originals at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
GAME NIGHTS: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. A casual Magic the Gathering game is held Tuesdays with beginners welcome. Boardgame night each Friday. Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research. Tours of historical buildings are 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
TEEN DROP-IN: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays: Students in grades 6-12 have a place to hang out, make friends, play games, do activities and have snacks at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Teens@crc-sc.org; 360.629.5257x1004
PUB TRIVIA: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Pub 282, 370 NE Camano Drive, Camano Plaza.
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam Thursday nights featuring Chris Eger and Richard Williams. Dance lessons at 8 p.m. Fridays. locobillys.com
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Fridays: $10, with open dancing with no admission all night at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. locobillys.com
STANWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8: Stanwood Farmers Market behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. stanwoodfarmersmarket.org
SKAGIT RIVER PRODUCE MARKET: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October: Farmers market at the Conway exit 221 off I-5. skagitriverproduce@gmail.com
ONLINE DANGER: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30: Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation and Hope Unlimited host a free online presentation about social networking and online dangers for youth. Email lynda@hopeunl.org to register.
LOCAL CANDIDATE FORUM: American Association of University Women and Stanwood Camano News will host a local candidate forum online via Zoom starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. Candidates will have 3 minutes for an introduction, and then a moderator will ask viewer-submitted questions. To register and to submit questions, visit aauwsc.org
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Find a wide range of subjects, such as storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered online and require registration. sno-isle.org
