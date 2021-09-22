NOTE: Events are subject to change due to COVID-19 case counts and changing state mandates. Check the event’s website for the latest information.
Canceled
The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce has canceled this year’s Chili & Chowder Cook-Off, normally held in November.
Live Upcoming
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Red Cross will accept blood donations at Stilly Valley Health Connections, 3405 173rd Place NE, Arlington.
NATIONAL PUBLIC LANDS DAY: Saturday, Sept. 25: No Discover Pass is needed to visit state parks. The remaining 2021 State Parks free days are Thursday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 26.
WALK FOR THE POOR: Saturday, Sept. 25-Oct. 1. Society of St. Vincent de Paul is raising funds and awareness to support neighbors in need. All are invited to walk if able and reflect on the challenges of many in the Stanwood and Camano communities. Submit a donation in any amount to help local families pay utilities during these hard times. Details:stceciliastanwood.org
SCARECROW STROLL: Now through Sept. 26. Downtown Burlington businesses will display scarecrows for the first Scarecrow Stroll. A zucchini car race will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Burlington Downtown Visitors Center. Zucchini car kits can be picked up from the library. burlington-chamber.com
FALL GARAGE SALE, ANTIQUES & CAR SHOW: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25. There will be over 140 vendors and live music at the Skagit County Fairgrounds. $3. skagitcounty.net/garagesale
ARTIST RECEPTION FOR RAY HANSEN: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 1: Reception for Ray Hansen of Camano, who paints oil landscapes of the Pacific Northwest. Profits will be donated to the Children's Hospice Christmas Fund. Show runs all of October at Beach 1 Gallery in Camano Country Club, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano. The gallery is open seven days a week. 360-387-1655
MUSIC FOR THE ANIMALS: Saturday, Oct. 2: The NOAH Center is holding its 19th annual Music for the Animals fundraiser at Chateau St. Michelle winery in Woodinville. Matt Lorch from Q13 Fox will lead the live auction, and the Chris Eger Band will perform. Tickets: thenoahcenter.org/news-events/musicfortheanimals
SQUARE DANCE: 7-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4: Marysville Happy Hopper Club offers a free square dance lesson, masks required, no partner needed, at Totem Middle School, 1605 7th St., Marysville. 831-359-8555, squaredancelessons@gmail.com
Live Ongoing
CAMA PROGRAMS: Thursday, Sept. 23-Sunday, Sept. 26: Cama Beach offers activities for kids and adults. camabeachfoundation.org
- 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23: Make crafts.
- 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26: Make giant bubbles.
- 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26: Learn about Cama Beach history and geology.
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Daily through September: Val Paul Taylor, a graphic designer, art director, illustrator and painter, shows his acrylics, drawings and letterpress prints for people who like stories. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
MATZKE AUCTION: Through Oct. 3 at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park. Art can be seen anytime online at matzkefineart.com/annual-art-auction or in person 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. People can leave an absentee bid or pay the listed price. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island, 360-387-2759, matzkefineart.com
GUITAR ON TAP: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays: Ford Giebrecht plays Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and originals at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
GAME NIGHTS: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. A casual Magic the Gathering game is on Tuesdays with beginners welcome. Boardgame night each Friday. Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research. Tours of historical buildings are 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Start at the Tolin House, 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam Thursday nights featuring Randy Norris and Jimmy Cuiler. Dance lessons on Fridays, 8 p.m. locobillys.com
STANWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8: Stanwood Farmers Market behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. stanwoodfarmersmarket.org
SKAGIT RIVER PRODUCE MARKET: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October: Farmers market at the Conway exit 221 off I-5. skagitriverproduce@gmail.com
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Find a wide range of subjects, such as storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered online and require registration. sno-isle.org
VIRTUAL WALK FOR THE POOR: Sept. 25: The self-guided walk will raise money and awareness to support people in need in the Stanwood-Camano communities face. Mail pledges to St. Cecilia Catholic Church, PO Box 1002, Stanwood, WA 98292, marked "SVdP Friends of the Poor Walk."
