Live Upcoming
SPECIAL EFFECTS, STAGE COMBAT AND MONSTERS: Reality collides with the fantasy world of Dungeons & Dragons in the play "She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition," which runs now through Feb. 13 in Marysville. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Red Curtain Arts Center, 9315 State Ave, Suite J. Tickets are $22 for adults, and $18 for seniors, students and military personnel. redcurtainfoundation.org
DAVIS PLACE: Activities for students in grades 6-12 are offered after school, masks required, at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood; teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
- Teen drop-in: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays: Students in grades 6-12 can make friends, eat snacks and play games at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Teens@crc-sc.org
- Valentine crafts: 2:30-5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7: Make crafts, hang out with friends, eat snacks. Students in grades 6-12. RSVP by Feb. 2.
- Art in the dark: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14: Artist Jack Gunter will share how he paints with glowing paints and the science of phosphorescence using black light and 3D glasses. Students in grades 6-12. RSVP by Feb. 9.
- Housing 101: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16: Independent Living for young adults venturing out and moving into their own space. Real estate professional Brooke Knight discusses finding a rental, basic budgeting, living with roommates and laws that protect renters and landlords. Dinner will be provided. RSVP by Feb. 11.
- Nerd Bowl: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24: The best Worst Trivia, Riddle Scavenger Hung and mug cakes. Dinner provided.
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Opening 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4: Meet Bob Dunn, wildlife and nature artist. See his work all of February at Beach 1 Gallery in Camano Country Club, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano. 360-387-1655
EAGLE FEST: Friday-Saturday, Feb. 4-5: The Arlington-Stillaguamish Eagle Festival. Activities include art and photography shows, chainsaw carving, live music, wagon rides, rafting on the Stillaguamish River, farm animals and tractors, a nature movie and a kids' adventure quest. Enter the nature art, eagle photography and haiku contests. Information: arlingtonwa.gov/eaglefest
WINTER-SPRING WALKS: Arrive by 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5: Camano Ridge Forest Preserve. Meet at the Camano Ridge west entrance parking, off Camano Ridge Road near Carp Lake Road. The 2.5-mile walk traverses the east and west loops, plus the Wetland Trail. Friends of Camano Island Parks offers guided public walks on first Saturdays through June. Discover Pass is not required for a guided walk. Walks start at 9:50 a.m. and end by noon, rain or shine. Snow or high winds will cancel walks. Wear appropriate clothes and sturdy shoes. The pace is moderate and adjusted for youngsters and adults. No dogs. Visit friendsofcamanoislandparks.org
Live Ongoing
CELEBRATE ART: Through March 24: The winter collection of regional juried art is displayed Wednesday to Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood. guildedgallery.com
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research at 27122 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
PUB TRIVIA: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Plaza
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Randy Norris and Jimmy Culler host an open mic and jam session at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Fridays: $10, plus open dancing with free admission at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
MUSEUM TOUR: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society offers tours of historical buildings. 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, sahs-fncc.org
Online offerings
FEBRUARY IS TEEN DATING VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH: Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County offers free, virtual classes for teens about safe dating and healthy relationships. It will cover topics such as red flags, consent and how to get help. A one-hour class on Zoom will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 15, 17, 22 and 24. Participants will have a chance to win a $25 gift card. To register, email prevention@dvs-snoco.org. In addition, webinars for parents and service providers are held 2-3 p.m. Fridays in February. Workshops will cover healthy and unhealthy communication in relationships, talking to your teen about teen dating violence and how various media communicates relationships to teens. dvs-snoco.org/education.
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Library events include storytimes, crafts and book discussion. See sno-isle.org
MASTER GARDEN CLASSES: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4: “Gardening between the Seasons: From Late Winter to Early Spring.” Snohomish County Master Gardeners host a Winter Speaker Series on sustainable gardening through April 8, covering topics such as succession planting, fire-resistant landscaping and pollinator threats. Next up is Feb. 18: “Successful Rhododendron Cultivation in the Pacific Northwest.” Sessions cost $20; register by 6 p.m. the prior Monday. See list at gardenlectures.com
SOUND WATERS U: Sat.-Sun., Feb. 5-6: Sound Water Stewards host “Journey of Discovery About Our Beautiful Natural World and the Salish Sea.” Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m. A day of presentations with 11 virtual classes led by naturalists and researchers. Sunday follows up with field trips for in-depth learning about local wildlife and natural history. Details at soundwatersuniversity.org/classes
