HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) hosts a bazaar at Cedarhome Baptist Church, 29000 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
TEEN FRIENDSGIVING: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19: Davis Teen Programs hosts Late Night Friendsgiving for students in grades 6-12 at the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood. RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 17. 360-629-5257 x1004; teens@crc-sc.org
HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20: Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale at Camano Country Club, 1243 S. Beach Drive, Camano Island. Specialty vendors, unique gifts and homemade items.
REXVILLE ART: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 20-21: 2021 Holiday Show at the Rexville Grange Art Show features 24 regional artists with ceramics, paintings, photography, herbal products, glass, wearable art and more. Rexville Grange, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. rexvillegrangeartshow.com
ISLAND MUSIC: 8-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 20-21: Pub 282 offers live music, no admission, in Camano Plaza, 370 N. East Camano Drive. Andrew Love and the Lottery Band will play outlaw country.
BLUES LEGENDS: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20: Blues award-winner Curtis Salgado highlights the 8th annual Legends of the Blues concert as a fundraiser for the Arlington Arts Council. Salgado has been in the Northwest blues scene since the 1970s when he was co-leader of the Robert Cray Band. Randy Norris and Jeff Nicely open the show. Tickets are at BrownPaperTickets.com or at Flowers by George, 335 N. Olympic Ave., Arlington. At the Byrnes Performing Arts Center, 18821 Crown Ridge Blvd., Arlington
MAKE PET TREATS: 2:30-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22: Students, grade 6-12, can make treats or toys for homeless dogs and cats in this community service event. RSVP to teens@crc-sc.org by Thursday, Nov. 11. Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood; 360-629-5257x1004
LINCOLN THEATRE: Friday, Nov. 26 — Sunday, Dec. 12: Theater offerings spice up the season at this historic theater. See schedule at lincolntheatre.org
- A Christmas Carol: Nov. 26-Dec. 11: Live performances of Dicken’s classic. Evening shows at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.
- Celtic Yuletide: Sunday, Dec. 12: Magical Strings’ concert at 3 p.m.
HOLIDAY FAIR: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27: The Stillaguamish Grange is a holiday gift fair. The first 35 children in the door will receive a free gift. Take photos with Santa 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the grange, 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood.
HONEY, I SHRUNK THE ART: Opening 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27: the 32nd Annual Small Works show features glass, paintings and sculptures of 45 artists. Open every Fri., Sat., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 23. Open weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. matzkefineart.com.
SCHOOLHOUSE LIGHTS: 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27: The historic 1906 Camano Schoolhouse at 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island will be adorned with thousands of white lights for drive-by viewing. Lights for the tree and schoolhouse will be switched on every evening until midnight through New Year’s Eve. Camanoschoolhouse.com.
RETURN FOR REDEMPTION: Opening 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: Paintings of NYC 1975 - present by Chaim Bezalel & Yonnah Ben Levy. Show runs through Dec. 31 at Cassera Gallery, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. casseraartspremiers.com
FESTIVAL OF TREES: Through Nov. 28: Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation celebrates the season with 20 ornately decorated Christmas trees.
- Tree Stroll: Through Nov. 28, Walk First Street and Pine Square in downtown Mount Vernon to view 2-foot and 7-foot bedecked trees in shop windows.
- Silent Auction: Nov. 18-26. Bid on Christmas trees and special holiday packages. Proceeds help Family Birth Centers. View trees online now at skagitfestivaloftrees.org.
CASSERA SHOW: Through Nov. 26: Don Coppola, Skagit sculptor and painter, has a sharp, graphic and geometric style. Cassera Gallery South in the Designs Northwest building, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. casseraartspremiers.com
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through Nov. 30: Skagit artist Megan Marler shows acrylic paintings. Beach 1 Gallery in Camano Country Club, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano. 360-387-1655
THINK SMALL: Through Jan. 13: Small Art Works, a regional juried art show is showing at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood. guildedgallery.com
GUITAR ON TAP: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays: Ford Giebrecht plays Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz, rock and originals at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
GAME NIGHTS: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. A casual Magic the Gathering game is held Tuesdays with beginners welcome. Boardgame night each Friday. Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research at 27122 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
TEEN DROP-IN: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays: Students in grades 6-12 have a place to hang out, make friends and play games at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
PUB TRIVIA: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Plaza
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike jam Thursday nights. locobillys.com
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Fridays: $10, plus open dancing with no admission all night at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. locobillys.com
MUSEUM TOUR: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society offers tours of historical buildings. 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
PEOPLE, ANIMALS PARKS: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17: Montana Napier, Interpretive Specialist at Cama Beach State Park, will give an online presentation, “People and Wildlife in State Parks.” Hear stories from the field, the "why" behind rules and regulations, and learn about Leave No Trace. The Camano Wildlife Habitat Project, sponsored by Friends of Camano Island Parks, hosts public presentations the third Wednesday of the month. Register to get Zoom link. camanowildlifehabitat.org; 360-387-2236; camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com.
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Find a wide range of subjects offered daily, such as storytimes for children, book discussions and classes for all ages. Register at sno-isle.org.
