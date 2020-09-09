Live Sep. 8 – Sep. 14
FARMERS MARKETS: Tuesday, Sept. 8 and Friday, Sept. 11. Wear a mask and keep social distance.
- Stanwood Farmers Market runs 2-6 p.m. on Fridays in Stanwood near the Amtrak platform.
- Camano Farmers Market runs 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
NCRFA 9/11 PROCESSON: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11. North County Fire/EMS presents a procession of apparatus and placing of flags along Highway 532. Procession will start at Port Susan Middle School, head west on 267th St. NW, north on Pioneer Highway, east on Highway 532, south on 72nd Ave. NW, and then west on 267th St. NW. Parking available on the east side of 267th St. NW.
GREATEST GALA ON EARTH: Friday, Sept. 18 is the donation deadline for Camano Center’s annual fundraising auction. The Center is closed but it still provides services for seniors. The vintage circus-themed gala will be held online with a silent auction Sept. 21-26 and a virtual live auction at 6 p.m. Sept. 26. Donation ideas: local experiences, overnight stays at cabins, themed baskets, interior design, a kayak experience, jewelry, art or sports equipment. More items for men are needed. Visit: camanocenter.org/gala-auction, call 360-387-0222.
NEW BEGINNINGS: Wednesdays-Saturdays through Sept. 24. A Guilded Gallery opens with a juried summer collection of original art of regional artists created during the lockdown. Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Camano Island artist John Hadley, Jr.’s art show runs daily in September during clubhouse hours at the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island.
Online offerings
LAND TRUST’S SUMMER PHOTO SCAVENGER HUNT: The Whidbey Camano Land Trust’s Summer Photo Scavenger Hunt is now underway through Sept. 30. Follow online clues to help identify properties on Whidbey and Camano islands protected by the Land Trust. Then, visit three of those special places, snap a selfie or other photo from designated spots, submit them to the Land Trust and win a cool Land Trust sticker. Participants will also be entered in a drawing for a copy of the recently updated and expanded Island County recreational guidebook, "Getting to the Water's Edge on Whidbey & Camano Islands." Find clues and get started at wclt.org/scavengerhunt.
BIKE ART CONTEST: Aug. 23 through Sept. 5.The Sharing Wheels Community Bike Shop "Built with Bike" contest gives artists, families and makers of all kinds access to a variety of new and used bike parts and a challenge to create something beautiful, fun, or functional with the parts. Information and registration: sharingwheels.org/classes/art-contest.
ART AUCTION: Sept. 12 through Oct. 31 at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park. This 11th annual art auction is a benefit to keep “starving artists” alive and offers art lovers to get, perhaps, a deal on 100 pieces in all mediums by many artists. Art can be seen anytime online at matzkefineart.com/annual-art-auction or in person 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends Friday-Sunday. At any time, people can leave an absentee bid or buy at full price. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. To inquire, email matzke@camano.net or call 360-387-2759.
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Sept. 16. Friends of Camano Island Parks present “Camano Island Trees in Decline” with Kevin Zobrist, WSU Extension forestry professor. This program on Zoom explores why dead and dying trees have proliferated throughout the region, especially with cedars and hemlocks, causing concern for many property owners. Program details: camanowildlifehabitat.org.
HISTORIC SITE TOUR: Friday, Sept. 18-19 and beyond. Visit important historic sites in Stanwood and on Camano Island in two ways: use a smart phone to access QR codes for a virtual audio tour or watch a video that tours inside historical homes, schools, churches, barns and parks. See story on page A6. Find details and links at historicsitestour.com.
COCOON HOUSE VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Cocoon House presents “A Virtual Evening in SILK” to celebrate the 15th anniversary of this non-profit organization that serves homeless and at risk youth. The auction begins with trivia followed by a live auction and Raise the Paddle. Registration: event.gives/silk.
FRIENDS OF THE POOR WALK: Sept. 26 through Oct. 2. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul invites the public to a virtual walk with the St. Vincent de Paul and parishioners from St. Cecilia Catholic Church to assist those in need within the community. Participants pick the walk and start time and use the week to fulfill walking goals. Pledge and invite others to pledge to help neighbors in need. All pledges should be mailed to St. Cecilia Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1002, Stanwood, WA 98292 and clearly marked St. Vincent de Paul Friends of the Poor Walk.
LINCOLN THEATRE: This local theater offers various shows to view online, including music, opera, and movies. Information: lincolntheatre.org.
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES EVENTS: The library offers a mix of online events, including story times, book groups, lectures, Talk Time for English Learners, Online Craft and Chat, Trivia Night, Silver Kite Social Hours. Find listings at sno-isle.org, click events.
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES TRAINING: Programs include: Mango, to learn languages; Brainfuse, with their live one-on-one academic tutoring in a variety of subjects (grades K through the first year of college); LearningExpress Library, with interactive practice exams and guides for academic tests, including GED, ACT, SAT, GRE, U.S. citizenship, civil service, military and professional licensing and certification; Lynda.com, with instructional video tutorials for software packages, web design, business and management skills, financial literacy, job and career skills, etc. Information: sno-isle.org/onlinelearning.
