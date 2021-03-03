Masks and social distancing are observed at all live events. Check before attending an event as COVID-19 restrictions may change.
Live March 2-8
BLUE – A JOURNEY THROUGH THE AGES: Through March 15: Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood, presents an exhibit celebrating the color blue with examples spanning 2,000 years, including paintings, furniture, sculpture and glasswork. Information: skagitvalleyartescape.com/casserablue or 310-691-9391
JESUS GUILLEN: AN ARTISTIC LEGACY OF LOVE AND COURAGE: Through May 3: Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S. 4th, La Conner, presents the work of Jesus Guillen, a noteworthy regional artist who died in 1994 but remains an important part of the Skagit Valley's art history. Information: skagitcounty.net/museum or 360-466-3365
BEACH 1 GALLERY: 3-7 p.m. March 5: Second anniversary celebration for Beach 1 Gallery and First Friday art reception for the Friday Girls mixed media and watercolor art. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs daily during clubhouse hours. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
AKTION CLUB E-CYCLE: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6: Drop off TVs, computers, laptops, monitors and tablets/E-readers for recycling at 27001 94th Drive NW, Stanwood. E-Cycle is one of Aktion Club’s primary fundraisers and occurs on the first Saturday of each month. Information: scaktion.org/e-cycle
Online offerings
AQUARIUM QUICK DIPS: 10 a.m. every Wednesday: Join aquarist Mark Olson and Padilla Bay educator Madi McKay for a series of short, virtual aquarium tours. Registration: tinyurl.com/aquarium-quick-dips
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join virtual programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered via Zoom and require registration. Find many events, including the following, at sno-isle.org:
- 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, Toddler Storytime
- 4 p.m. Thursday, March 4, Reading with Rover
- 5 p.m. Friday, March 5, Family Trivia – Finish the Lyrics
- 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6, Talk Time for English Learners
- 10 a.m. Monday, March 8, Baby Storytime
GROWING GROCERIES SERIES: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3: Vegetables in Containers & Year-Round Salad Greens class is a discussion of sunlight requirements, container types, soil, drainage, fertilizer, irrigation and strategies for maximizing your harvest.
The March 10 class is about raising culinary and tea herbs. WSU offers weekly online Growing Groceries classes through May 19 at $5 per class. Information: tinyurl.com/wsu-growing-groceries
MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: The Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation offers virtual presentations on sustainable gardening through April 9.
Upcoming speakers:
- 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, March 5, Clematis - Selection and Design with the Queen of Vines
- 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, Enhancing Urban & Suburban Landscapes to Protect Pollinators
Register by preceding Monday, $20. Information: gardenlectures.com or 425-357-6010
WHIDBEY GARDENING WORKSHOP: Registration is open for the March 6-7 Whidbey Gardening Workshop, featuring online and in-person activities. Classes range from beginner to expert levels and include garden design, pruning, winter gardening, plant pathology and disease diagnosis. Information: whidbeygardening.org
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17: Friends of Camano Island Parks present “Living with a Green Roof — a World of Surprises!” with Janet Hall, former WSU Extension Island County Waste Wise Program coordinator. The Zoom event features what a living roof is and the ecosystem it becomes. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org
CREATE A RAIN GARDEN: Washington Stormwater Center and Washington State University Extension are offering online instruction to homeowners in ways to manage excess water on their property. Learn how to build a rain garden. Information: lid.inquiries@wsu.edu
SVC ENRICHMENT COURSES: Skagit Valley College’s Continuing and Community Education program offers virtual short-term, noncredit personal enrichment courses including travel, painting, nutrition and gardening. Information: tinyurl.com/svc-short-courses
