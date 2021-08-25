Live Upcoming
ISLAND DANCE: 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24: Social dance with live music at South Camano Grange, 2227 South Camano Drive, Camano Island. Series runs every Tuesday through September. Beginners lesson at 7; dance at 7:30.
GAMES AT RESOURCE CENTER: 2-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26: Play games like crawlball and the fishbowl game at the Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano at 9612 271st Street NW, Stanwood. RSVP at teens@crc-sc.org or 360-629-5857.
SALT AIR CONCERTS: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. Port of Anacortes presents free outdoor concerts at Seafarers’ Memorial Park, 601 Seafarers Way, Anacortes.
- Wednesday Aug. 25: A’ Town Big Band
- Friday, Aug. 27: The West Coast Feed
BLUES & BEYOND: 7:30-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays: Live music at Rockfish Grill and Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes; anacortesrockfish.com
- Friday, Aug. 27: Guitarist Scott Holt plays the blues
- Saturday, Aug. 28: Scratch Daddy plays a blend of blues, R&B, Motown and rock.
RAFFLE REVEALED: Noon, Saturday, Aug. 28: Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation will draw the winning tickets for two prizes — an electric scooter and a drone. Proceeds fund CLESF programs, like Shop with a Cop and Be Visible safety vests. Tickets are being sold at the customer service counter until the drawing, which will be near the north door of Camano Plaza IGA, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island.
POP UP YOGA: noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28: Join Movement Arts for a free yoga class followed by a picnic at Cama Beach State Park. Donations for CASA animal shelter encouraged. Information: movementarts.com
BALLET TRYOUTS: 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28: Fidalgo Dance Works is holding auditions for the Nutcracker for ballet students in levels 1-7. Wear ballet class attire. Main Building, 901 3rd St., Anacortes; 360-299-8447
LABOR DAY ART SHOW: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Sept. 5: The Roaming Artists show original art at the Camano Multi-Purpose Center at 141 E. Camano Drive, Camano Island. This year’s featured artist is Joy Schefter.
Live Ongoing
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Bill Harrison's work in oil, acrylic, pastel and mix-media is featured through August, running daily at Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
CELEBRATE SUMMER ART SHOW: Through Sept. 2: Regional juried art show at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
CAMANO FARMERS MARKET: 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday through September: Camano Farmers Market at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: market@camanocommons.com
BOARD GAME NIGHT: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
LOCO BILLY’S WILD MOON SALOON: 7-11 p.m. Thursday: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam Thursday nights featuring Jesse Weston and Marlin James. Information: locobillys.com
GUITAR ON TAP: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday: Ford Giebrecht plays Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and originals at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
STANWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8: Stanwood Farmers Market behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Information: stanwoodfarmersmarket.org
SKAGIT RIVER PRODUCE MARKET: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October. Farmers market at the Conway exit 221 off I-5. Information: skagitriverproduce@gmail.com
SEA, TREES & PIE BIKE RIDE: Through Sept. 5: Registration is open for this noncompetitive event for riders of all ages and abilities. Participants can choose between three scenic Central Whidbey routes and ride at their convenience. Free pie voucher redeemable at 3 Sisters Market in Coupeville for all finishers. Information: wclt.org/bikeride
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Join online programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered online and require registration. Information: sno-isle.org
- 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25: Toddler Storytime
- 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25: Talk Time for English Learners
- 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26: Book Group: Ian Rutledge Mysteries
HELP FAMILIES: 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16: Contributions in Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County’s online Raise the Roof fundraiser go toward serving families in Snohomish County. Information and Zoom link: habitatsnohomish.org/raisetheroof
