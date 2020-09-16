Live Sept. 15-21
FARMERS MARKETS: Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Friday, Sept. 18. Wear a mask and keep social distance.
- Stanwood Farmers Market runs 2-6 p.m. on Fridays in Stanwood near the Amtrak platform.
- Camano Farmers Market runs 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
IMAGINE CIRCLE MOSAIC: Sunday, Sept. 19, local artist Danny Koffman unveils his IMAGINE Circle Mosaic at Freedom Park, Terry’s Corner at 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: dan@koffman.net or call 360-348-6277.
NEW BEGINNINGS: Wednesdays-Saturdays through Sept. 24. A Guilded Gallery opens with a juried summer collection of original art of regional artists created during the pandemic lockdown. Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Camano Island artist John Hadley, Jr.’s art show runs daily in September at the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island.
LADIES AID CARRY-OUT HARVEST DINNER: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Utsalady Ladies Aid building, 78 Utsalady Road, Camano Island. Dinner includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables and pie for $20. Dinners must be ordered by Thursday, Oct. 15. Call Laurie Ware at 360-387-3700.
Online offerings
LAND TRUST’S SUMMER PHOTO SCAVENGER HUNT: The Whidbey Camano Land Trust’s Summer Photo Scavenger Hunt is underway through Sept. 30. Follow online clues to help identify properties on Whidbey and Camano islands protected by the Land Trust. Then, visit three of those special places, snap a photo from designated spots, submit them to the Land Trust. Participants will be entered in a drawing for a copy of the recently updated and expanded Island County recreational guidebook, "Getting to the Water's Edge on Whidbey & Camano Islands." Find clues and get started at wclt.org/scavengerhunt.
ART AUCTION: Sept. 12 through Oct. 31 at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park. This 11th annual art auction benefits artists. Art can be seen anytime online at matzkefineart.com/annual-art-auction or in person 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends Friday-Sunday. At any time, people can leave an absentee bid or buy at full price. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Information: matzke@camano.net or call 360-387-2759.
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Sept. 16. Friends of Camano Island Parks present “Camano Island Trees in Decline” with Kevin Zobrist, WSU Extension forestry professor. This program on Zoom explores why dead and dying trees have proliferated throughout the region. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org.
GREATEST GALA ON EARTH: Friday, Sept. 18 is the donation deadline for Camano Center’s annual fundraising auction. The center is closed but still provides services for seniors. The vintage circus-themed gala will be held online with a silent auction Sept. 21-26 and a virtual live auction at 6 p.m. Sept. 26. Donation ideas: local experiences, overnight stays, jewelry, art or sports equipment. Information: camanocenter.org/gala-auction or 360-387-0222.
HISTORIC SITE TOUR: Friday, Sept. 18-19 and beyond. Visit important historic sites in Stanwood and on Camano Island in two ways: Use a smartphone to access QR codes for a virtual audio tour or watch a video that tours inside historical sites and parks. Find details and links at historicsites.com.
COCOON HOUSE VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Cocoon House presents “A Virtual Evening in SILK” to celebrate the 15th anniversary of this nonprofit organization that serves homeless and at-risk youths. The auction begins with trivia followed by a live auction and Raise the Paddle. Registration: event.gives/silk
FRIENDS OF THE POOR WALK: Sept. 26 through Oct. 2. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul invites the public to a virtual walk with the St. Vincent de Paul and parishioners from St. Cecilia Catholic Church to assist those in need within the community. Participants pick the walk and start time and use the week to fulfill walking goals. Pledge and invite others to pledge to help neighbors in need. All pledges should be mailed to St. Cecilia Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1002, Stanwood, WA 98292 and marked St. Vincent de Paul Friends of the Poor Walk.
LINCOLN THEATRE: This local theater offers various shows to view online, including music, opera, and movies. Information: lincolntheatre.org
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES EVENTS: The library offers online events, including story times, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. Information: sno-isle.org
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES TRAINING: Various training programs are offered, including: Mango to learn languages; Brainfuse with live one-on-one academic tutoring for grades K through the first year of college; LearningExpress Library with interactive practice exams and guides for academic tests; and Lynda.com with tutorials for software packages, web design, etc. Information: sno-isle.org/onlinelearning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.