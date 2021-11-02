Live Upcoming
NEURODIVERSITY: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2: The Ed Wiley Autism Acceptance Lending Library will lead a community talk on neurodiversity and what the lending library does. Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood; 360-629-5257x1004
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Reception 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5: Skagit artist Megan Marler shows acrylic paintings through Nov. 30. Beach 1 Gallery in Camano Country Club, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano. 360-387-1655
HOLIDAY MARKET: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 5-7: Local makers and artists will sell handmade wares and goodies at the November Holiday Market, 1904 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. Information: bit.ly/NovMarket
FOREST HEALTH: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6: A free workshop, “Hands-On Forest Health Strategies for Camano Island,” is offered to help forest owners improve climate resilience and the health of their forests while reducing fire risk. The workshop is offered on Camano by Snohomish Conservation District and Northwest Natural Resource Group. Learn more and register at nnrg.org/fireresilience
ISLAND MEMORIES: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13: Jason Dorsey’s solo exhibit of new works, “Impressions of Camano,” inspired during a three-month sabbatical from his pastor job. The show is at Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 S. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. The show can also be viewed online at sunnyshorestudio.com/gallery-2.
THINK SMALL: Reception 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6: Meet the artists at Small Art Works, a regional juried art show runs through Jan. 13 at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st Street NW, Stanwood. guildedgallery.com
HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS & TEEN DATING: 2:45-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8: “Gender Roles & Expectations” is this week’s topic in a series of discussions for teens hosted by Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County and Community Resource Center at the center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. RSVP: teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
VETERANS DAY: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11: The Floyd and the other museum buildings will be open for tours. Features include updated military exhibits, the annual display of the Stanwood-Camano chapter of the American Hero Quilt and the new Boy Scout exhibit.
THANKS TO VETERANS: noon-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11: American Legion Auxiliary invites veterans and their families to a free spaghetti dinner on Veterans Day at Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
TASTY PLACE: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12: Taste of the Marketplace offers samples of soup, baked goods, olive oil, vinegar and more. Lydia Crouch will be painting and Denny Perrigoue will play music at the Marketplace at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
PRIME RIB: Saturday, Nov. 13, 4 p.m. until food is gone at American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Dinner of prime rib, baked potato, veggies, green salad, rolls and dessert. Cost is $20 adults and $10 kids under 12. Proceeds benefit Post activities.
DRAWING CLASS: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15: Local artist, Vick Carver, will teach 6th-12th grade students to draw with oil pastels and colored pencils. RSVP to teens@crc-sc.org by Thursday, Nov. 11. Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood; 360-629-5257x1004
Live Ongoing
BACKSTORY: Through Nov. 14: A group of 18 innovative artists with interesting stories opened “The Backstory” exhibit at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island; 360-387-2759; matzkefineart.com
CASSERA SHOW: Through Nov. 26: Don Coppola, Skagit sculptor and painter, has a sharp, graphic and geometric style. With an M.F.A. in sculpture, he studied with Chuck Smith, George Tsutakawa, Everett DuPen and NYC sculptor Gabriel Kohn. Cassera Gallery South in the Designs Northwest building, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. casseraartspremiers.com
GUITAR ON TAP: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays: Ford Giebrecht plays Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and originals at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
GAME NIGHTS: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. A casual Magic the Gathering game is held Tuesdays with beginners welcome. Boardgame night each Friday. Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research at 27122 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
TEEN DROP-IN: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays: Students in grades 6-12 have a place to hang out, make friends and play games at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
PUB TRIVIA: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Plaza
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike jam Thursday nights. locobillys.com
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Fridays: $10, plus open dancing with no admission all night at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. locobillys.com
MUSEUM TOUR: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society offers tours of historical buildings. 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Find a wide range of subjects, such as storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Register at sno-isle.org.
