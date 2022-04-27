Live Upcoming
MUSIC AT THE MUSE: The Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce Street, Conway, offers live performances. conwaymuse.com
- Kyle Findley-Meier, 8 p.m. April 30
- Pacific Twang, 8 p.m. May 21
- Red Hot Revue - French Quarter Cabaret and Burlesque, 8 p.m. May 7
- Andy Koch's Badd Dog Blues Society, 8 p.m. May 14
- Pacific Twang, 8 p.m. May 21
- Midnight Hour, 8 p.m. May 28
SOUND OF MUSIC: Through May 1: Skagit Valley College presents “The Sound of Music” at McIntyre Hall, 2501 East College Way, Mount Vernon. Information: 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org
DAVIS PLACE: Activities for grades 6-12 are offered after school at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood; teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
- Teen drop-in: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays for students in grades 6-12.
- Teen Late Night: 5-7:30 p.m. April 29, for friends, food and games.
- Minute to win it games: 2:30-5 p.m. May 9
- Cupcake wars: 2:30-5 p.m. May 16, RSVP ahead of time to decorate cupcakes
- Selfie scavenger hunt: 2:30-5 p.m. May 23
- Friday late night: 5-7:30 p.m. May 27, this months theme is camping
ART SHOW: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 30: A new show titled, “Taming The Spring Muse,” is opening, featuring works by artists Don Anderson, Dee Doyle, Gary Giovane, Judith Heim, Gina Holt, Randal Leek, Deb McCunn, Barbara Noonan, Richard Nash, Janie Olsen, Leo Osborne, Dona Reed, Kim Simonelli, Lori Vonderhorst, Donna Watson, Bill Weissinger and Leon White. Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano. The show continues through June 12. There are also new sculptures in the park by Wayne Kangas and Dan Freeman.
PURSES WITH PURPOSE: 11 a.m. April 30: Luncheon and auction of high-end new or gently used purses to fund college scholarships and to send local eighth-grade girls to a one-week STEM camp on a college campus to encourage them to attend college. The event, hosted by Stanwood-Camano AAUW, is at the Camano Center. Tickets: aauwsc.org
SWAP MEET: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 30: The Stillaguamish Grange is hosting a vendor event, swap meet and garage sale indoors and outdoors featuring various items. A food truck will be on site. facebook.com/StillaguamishGrange1058
TULIP CONCERT: 7 p.m. April 30: The Bethany Tulip Concert returns after a year away. The free musical event features the Bethany Bells, Bethany Choir, Children's Choir and Worship Team from the Bethany Covenant Church at 1318 South 18th Street, Mount Vernon. bccmv.org
MUSIC FESTIVAL: 7 p.m. May 4: The third 2022 Salish Sea Early Music Festival performance in Conway features internationally active soloists viola da gambist Susie Napper (Montreal), baroque violinist David Greenberg and harpsichordist Elisabeth Wright presenting a special repertoire including François Couperin’s L’Apothéose de Lully. Fir-Conway Lutheran Church in Conway, 18101 Fir Island Road. salishseafestival.org/skagit
CAMANO STUDIO TOUR: May 6-8 and May 14-15: The 23rd annual Camano Studio Tour returns to its traditional Mother’s Day weekend with an encore weekend taking place May 14-15. The tour features 24 studios and more than 30 artists, in addition to the five participating galleries. See an event preview in next week's newspaper. More: camanostudiotour.com
ART AT TERRY'S CORNER: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6-8 and May 14-15: The Camano Island Mothers Day Festival at Terry’s Corner features music, food and local art. artsfestivals.org
UTSALADY LADIES AID ART TOUR LUNCH: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 6-7: Fully loaded, made-to-order turkey sandwich lunches will be served at Utsalady Ladies Aid during the artists’ studio tour, 78 Utsalady Road, Camano. Sandwich, chips, beverage and large special-recipe cookie will be $15. Soup and vegetarian sandwiches are also available.
ART RECEPTION: 5-7 p.m. May 6: The Beach 1 Gallery is hosting an artists reception for Colleen Nygard, an artist/author living on a little farm on Camano Island. Her self-published children's book, "The Adventures of Rhode Island Roxy: Space Chicken," has sold hundreds of copies. Her art, ranging from painterly realism to a soft-focused abstract impressionism, will be on display and for sale through May. Beach 1 Gallery is in the Camano Country Club at 1243 Beach Drive, Camano. 360-387-1655
GUIDED NATURE WALK: 9:45 a.m. May 7: Meet at Iverson Spit parking lot at the end of Iverson Beach Road. This level walk follows the dike to a marsh and back through the Hobbit Trail, each offering views of Port Susan. Caravan to Kristoferson Creek for salmon viewing, and then to English Boom for a 1-mile walk on the beachside Marsh Trail, with views of Skagit Bay and Mount Baker. Friends of Camano Island Parks offers guided public walks on first Saturdays from November through June. friendsofcamanoislandparks.org
MASTER GARDENER PLANT SALE: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., May 7: The Snohomish County Master Gardener annual plant sale returns after a two-year hiatus in three parking lots that surround the WSU Snohomish County Extension offices in South Everett, 600 128th St. SE, at the south end of McCollum Park. snomgf.org/plant-sale.html
PLANT SALE: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., May 7: Stanwood United Methodist Women is hosting a plant sale in the church parking lot, 27128 102nd Drive, Stanwood. All proceeds will go to support local charities such as the Stanwood Camano Food Bank. stanwoodumc.org
MOTHER'S DAY POETRY: 7 p.m. May 7: Share stories and poems of mothers at the historic 1906 Camano City Schoolhouse. Storyteller Marianne McGarry-Bloom will lead an interactive evening on the eve of Mother’s Day. Bring your stories, pictures and poems of your mother or woman of influence for an exchange of memories, laughter and tears. Free. 993 Orchid Rd, Camano. camanoschoolhouse.com
EDUCATION PLAN TALK: May 7: The Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano and neurodiversitylibrary.org feature a talk from Leah Kelley, Ed.D, public school educator, teacher educator and disability rights activist. She will discuss ways to incorporate disability pride and self-advocacy into the individualized education plan, followed by a Q&A with attendees. Email lei@neurodiversitylibrary.org
HELP PREVENT SUICIDE: 9 a.m.-noon, May 7: Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano hosts a training where people can learn to recognize thoughts of suicide and connect people with suicide helping resources. Register via email: ASIST.Lifeguard@yahoo.com or text 360-271-9896
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 14: The Stanwood Camano Amateur Radio Club 29th annual Electronics Flea Market & Hamfest returns at the Stanwood-Camano Community Fairgrounds, 6431 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. There will be ham radio electronics and equipment, prize drawings, snack bar, and free parking. Talk-in frequency 147.360 + (127.3) – w7pig repeater. For more information, contact w7pig@arrl.net
CAMANO COMEDY: 7 p.m. May 21: A special stand-up showcase benefitting the Camano Country Club Clubhouse & showcasing Northwest comedic talent. Comedians include Bernice Ye, Andrew Frank and Susan Rice. For more information and tickets, visit camanocountryclub.com
MEMORIAL DAY: 11:45 a.m. May 30: The Boy Scouts of BSA Troop 86 (Camano Island) will raise the American Flag from its half-mast display back to full height at noon this day at the Stanwood Area Historical Society. Museum displays will be open on the second and third floors of the Floyd.
GUIDED NATURE WALK: 9:45 a.m. June 4. Meet at the Barnum Point County Park parking lot at the south end of Sunrise Road. Great views, wetlands, viewing platforms, benches and two access points to beaches. Friends of Camano Island Parks offers guided public walks on first Saturdays from November through June. friendsofcamanoislandparks.org
STANWOOD-CAMANO PRIDE PARADE: Noon-4 p.m. June 4: A Pride Parade and Party in the Park will take place at Freedom Park on Camano Island. Anyone can march in the parade with their show of support, acceptance and love. In addition to the parade, this event will feature more than 30 vendor booths, a live DJ, a chalk throw and the “Beauty Bar Divas.” More info: stanwoodcamanopride@gmail.com
Live Ongoing
SKAGIT VALLEY TULIP FESTIVAL: Through April: Dozens of events and activities, along with blooming fields of tulips and daffodils throughout the valley. The festival office is at 311 W. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. tulipfestival.org.
ART ON CAMANO: Through April: Beach 1 Gallery features art from artist Joyce Dunn, whose work in soft pastels and acrylics will be on display all month at 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. 360-387-1655.
DANCE LESSONS: 7-9 p.m. Fridays. Hosting five couple sessions in a studio at 3 W. North Camano Drive, Camano. Cost $20. RSVP to the.best.island.dancing@gmail.com
BOARD GAME NIGHT:5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research visits at 27122 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
PUB TRIVIA: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Plaza
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Open mic and jam session at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Fridays: $10, plus open dancing with free admission at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
MUSEUM TOUR: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society offers tours of historical buildings. Also see the history of local scouting and Camano Island resort history exhibits in the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, sahs-fncc.org
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Events include storytimes, crafts and book discussion. Visit sno-isle.org.
