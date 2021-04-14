Masks and social distancing are observed at all live events. Check before attending for changes.
Live Ongoing
SCULPTURE ART SHOW: Through April 25: Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park and Sculpture Northwest present the painting and sculptures of 19 artists with works inside and outside in the sculpture park. Featured artists include Francie Allen, Penelope Crittenden, Anne Martin McCool, and Kathleen Secrest. Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Visit matzkefineart.com
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through April: Michele Rushworth and her students’ oil paintings are featured in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs daily during clubhouse hours. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
TULIP FESTIVAL: Through April: Skagit Valley Tulip growers RoozenGaarde and Tulip Town are selling tickets on their websites to view tulips. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Other events will be held in a modified format. Information: tulipfestival.org
ARTISTIC LEGACY OF LOVE AND COURAGE: Through May 3: Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S. 4th, La Conner, presents the work of Jesus Guillen, a noteworthy regional artist who died in 1994. Information: skagitcounty.net/museum or 360-466-3365
HANDCRAFTED FURNITURE: April-June: Cassera Gallery South presents Outside the Box Handcrafted Furniture by Stuart Welch, who designs furniture that pushes the boundaries. Hours by appointment. 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood. 310-691-9391
Live in April
CARS AND COFFEE: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, April 17: The Baked Café welcomes all for free coffee at the Commons Market Place at Terry’s Corner, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
EARTH DAY PARK CLEANUP: 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, April 17: Help clean up Kayak Point Park. Volunteers will pull invasive English ivy from trees and trails. Loppers and yard waste bags will be provided. Volunteers should bring gloves, masks, snacks, water and other tools they want. Meet at the day-use restroom near the playground for orientation. RSVP: chelsea.kapica@snoco.org
CAMANO ISLAND GUIDED WALK: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers a guided walk of Four Springs Lake Preserve, 585 Lewis Lane, Camano Island. Watch for FOCIP sign on Camano Hill Road and meet in the parking area. The two-mile, moderately paced walk includes the perimeter trail with two 50-foot, fairly steep hills with benches at the top. No dogs allowed.
5K FUN RUN: 9 a.m. check-in with 10 a.m. start, Saturday, April 24: The Stanwood Chamber presents the Goose is Loose 5k Fun Run at Heritage Park, 9600 276th St., Stanwood. Sign up online, $30. Information: runsignup.com/Race/WA/Stanwood/SnowGooseFunRun5k
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join online programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered online and require registration: sno-isle.org
- 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 13: Paving - Conversations With Incredible Women Who Are Shaping Our World
- 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 14: Toddler Storytime
- 4 p.m. Thursday, April 15: Reading with Rover
- 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17: Craft and Chat—Sourdough Circle
- 10 a.m. Monday, April 19: Baby Storytime
GROWING GROCERIES: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: WSU offers weekly online Growing Groceries classes through May 19 to teach how to grow food, at $5 per class. Information: tinyurl.com/wsu-growing-groceries
- April 14: Basics of managing disease, insects and weed pests in the home garden
- April 21: Raising broccoli, cabbage, kale, cauliflower, mustard, Brussels sprouts and other members of the Brassica family
NATURAL YARD CARE: Noon-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14: Learn natural ways to keep lawns healthy without pesticides and wasteful watering. Registration: snohomishcd.org/event
LANDS BY STREAMS: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14: “Putting the Right Plant in the Right Place” will discuss native plants that attract wildlife, stabilize stream banks, require no chemicals and little maintenance. This class is for land near a stream or waterway, but much information can be applied to most gardens in the Pacific Northwest. Registration: snohomishcd.org/events
NATURAL RESOURCES SYMPOSIUM: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15: Join an online discussion of ways local governments work to keep the environment healthy and safe. Information: islandcountywa.gov/health/dnr
ASK A MASTER GARDENER: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, April 17: Get solutions to gardening problems from experts in an online clinic. Information: icmgf.org/events
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21: Learn about native plants that attract birds, bees, and butterflies at an online presentation by Bob Gillespie, a retired entomology professor, and Brenda Cunningham, manager of the Washington Native Plant Society’s display garden in Mount Vernon. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org
SPRING GARDEN DESIGN: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22: Emily Bishton, a local garden expert, will explore options for landscaping with native plants, growing food, preventing stormwater runoff and creating backyard wildlife habitat. Registration: snohomishcd.org/events
LAKES AND MOTORIZED WATERCRAFT: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22: Snohomish County Conservation and Natural Resources answers questions and addresses concerns about lakes in Snohomish County that allow for motorized watercraft in a monthly online meeting. Information: snohomishcountywa.gov/5784/Motorized-Watercraft-Conversation
HUMAN TRAFFICKING FORUM: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29: The Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation presents an online discussion of human trafficking and modern-day slavery. Tools that help identify, report and prevent dangerous situations will be discussed. Information: clesfoundation.org
ARBORETUM TOUR: Take an online tour of the Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens. View dozens of photos of the sculpture garden, rock garden, Japanese maple grove, conifer garden and small urban tree walk. Or tour the gardens in person daily at 145 Alverson Blvd., Everett. Information: evergreenarboretum.com/virtualtour
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.