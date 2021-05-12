Masks and social distancing are observed at all live events. Check before attending for changes.
Live Ongoing
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through May: Camano Island artist Jason Otto's acrylic on canvas paintings are featured. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs daily during clubhouse hours. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
SPRING HAS SPRUNG: Through June 27: Matzke Fine Art Gallery & Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island, presents a spring-themed show of 16 artists in the gallery and 45 artists in the sculpture park. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information: matzkefineart.com
HANDCRAFTED FURNITURE: April-June: Cassera Gallery South presents Outside the Box Handcrafted Furniture by Stuart Welch, who designs furniture that pushes the boundaries. Hours by appointment. 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood. 310-691-9391
Live Upcoming
FREE YOGA: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13: Flow yoga with Julie Shepler at Z’s Remedies, 9504 271st St. N.W., Stanwood. Register: zsremedies.com or 360-629-5040
CARS AND COFFEE: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, May 15: The Baked Café welcomes all for free coffee at the Commons Marketplace at Terry’s Corner, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
ASK A MASTER GARDENER: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, May 15: Get solutions to gardening problems in an online clinic. Information: icmgf.org/events
MAY FAIR: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Local vendors show their goods at the Stillaguamish Grange Hall, 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood.
CAMANO ISLAND GUIDED WALK: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers a guided walk of Iverson Spit, Kristoferson Creek habitat and English Boom on Camano Island. Meet at the Iverson Spit parking lot for the first part of walk. Drivers will then caravan to English Boom County Park. The walks are moderately paced on level trails with views of marsh habitat. No dogs allowed.
COMMUNITY SHRED: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 22: CASA hosts a fundraiser free shred event at John L. Scott Real Estate, 26911 98th Dr. NW, Stanwood.
POP UP YOGA & TAI CHI: Noon Saturday, May 28: Join Movement Arts for free movement classes at Camano Commons on the Green, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: movementarts.com
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join online programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered online and require registration. Information: sno-isle.org
- 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, Toddler Storytime
- 10 a.m. Thursday, May 13, Family Storytime
- 5 p.m. Friday, May 14, Online Family Trivia–Outer Space
- 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, Online Craft & Chat–Sourdough Circle
GROWING GROCERIES SERIES: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: WSU offers weekly online Growing Groceries classes through May 19 to teach how to grow food, at $5 per class. Information: tinyurl.com/wsu-growing-groceries
- May 12, Integrated Pest Management including good pollinators, predatory insects and crop rotation.
- May 19, Growing all things cucurbit-from melons to giant pumpkins, summer squash to zucchini and winter squash.
SOUND HORSEKEEPING: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 13: Caring for your pasture and your horse at the same time is presented online by Dr. Dana Westerman, from Professional Equine Therapeutic Services and Michael Hipp, Sound Horsekeeping program manager. Information: tinyurl.com/sound-horsekeeping
RED CROSS AND DISASTERS: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13: Camano Preparedness Group presents an online program discussing the mission of the Red Cross with emergency management professional Jamie Gravelle. Information: camanopreparednessgroup.org
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19: “Reversing Global Warming: Introduction to Project Drawdown" author Scott Henson will discuss online a comprehensive plan to reverse global warming from a scientific study that identified 100 solutions that could actually reverse global warming by 2050. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org
ARBORETUM TOUR: Take an online tour of the Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens. View dozens of photos of the sculpture garden, rock garden, Japanese maple grove, conifer garden and small urban tree walk. Information: evergreenarboretum.com/virtualtour Or tour the gardens in person daily at 145 Alverson Blvd., Everett.
