Live Ongoing
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through April: Michele Rushworth and her students’ oil paintings are featured in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs daily during clubhouse hours. Contemporary artist Jason Ottto is featured in May. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
TULIP FESTIVAL: Through April: Skagit Valley Tulip growers RoozenGaarde and Tulip Town are selling tickets on their websites to view tulips. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Other events will be held in a modified format.
ARTISTIC LEGACY OF LOVE AND COURAGE: Through May 3: Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S. 4th, La Conner, presents the work of Jesus Guillen, a regional artist who died in 1994. Information: skagitcounty.net/museum or 360-466-3365
HANDCRAFTED FURNITURE: April-June: Cassera Gallery South presents Outside the Box Handcrafted Furniture by Stuart Welch, who designs furniture that pushes the boundaries. Hours by appointment. 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood. 310-691-9391
Live Upcoming
CARS AND COFFEE: 7-10 a.m., Saturday, May 1: The Baked Café welcomes all for free coffee at the Commons Marketplace at Terry’s Corner, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
AKTION CLUB E-CYCLE: 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, May 1: Drop off TVs, computers, laptops, monitors and tablets for recycling at 27001 94th Drive NW, Stanwood. E-Cycle is one of Aktion Club’s primary fundraisers and occurs on the first Saturday of each month. Information: scaktion.org/e-cycle
ASK A MASTER GARDENER: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, May 1: Get solutions to gardening problems in an online clinic. Information: icmgf.org/events
NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER: Noon Thursday, May 6: River of Life Church welcomes all to observe the annual National Day of Prayer in the Haggen parking lot, 26603 72nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Information: 360-631-0604
ART FESTIVAL: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 7-9: Mother’s Day Art Festival is planned to offer art booths, food and music at Terry’s Corner. Information: artsfestivals.org
MOTHER’S DAY BOATING CELEBRATION: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 8: The Center for Wooden Boats, 1880 SW Camano Dr. is offering free rentals of kayaks, rowboats and paddleboards. Free toy boat building. Registration in the boathouse opens at 9:30 a.m., first come, first served.
CAMANO ISLAND GUIDED WALK: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers a guided walk of Iverson Spit, Kristoferson Creek habitat and English Boom. Meet at the Iverson Spit parking lot, Hobbit Trail, Camano Island for the first part of walk. Drivers will then caravan to English Boom County Park. The walks are moderately paced on level trails with views of marsh habitat. No dogs allowed.
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join online programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered online and require registration. Information: sno-isle.org
- 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, Toddler Storytime
- 10 a.m. Thursday, April 29, Family Storytime
- 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, Paper Flowers Workshop
- 5 p.m. Friday, May 7, What’s In Your Water?
GROWING GROCERIES SERIES: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 19: WSU offers weekly online Growing Groceries classes on how to grow food; $5 per class. Information: tinyurl.com/wsu-growing-groceries
- April 28, Learn to identify some of the insects found in gardens and how many of them help gardens flourish.
- May 5, Learn how to raise vegetables in the carrot, lettuce, and corn families.
HUMAN TRAFFICKING FORUM: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29: Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation presents an online discussion of human trafficking and modern-day slavery. Tools that help identify, report and prevent dangerous situations will be discussed. Information: clesfoundation.org
VOLCANO PREPAREDNESS: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 1: The Camano Preparedness Group presents the online program "Volcanoes in Our Backyard." Learn about the history of volcanos and how to prepare for an eruption. Information: kk6sue@gmail.com
ARBORETUM TOUR: Take an online tour of the Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens. View dozens of photos of the sculpture garden, rock garden, Japanese maple grove, conifer garden and small urban tree walk. Information: evergreenarboretum.com/virtualtour Or tour the gardens in person daily at 145 Alverson Blvd., Everett.
