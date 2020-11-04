Live Nov. 3 – 9
STANWOOD CAMANO FOOD BANK DRIVE-THRU FUNDRAISING BREAKFAST: 8-11:30 a.m. Nov. 6, Hope Against Hunger annual fundraising event in the parking lot of the Floyd and Stanwood Methodist Church, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Drive through to receive coffee compliments of Shipwreck Coffee and breakfast to-go from the Mustard Seed. Watch “The Effects of COVID” before attending: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org/hope-against-hunger.
BEACH 1 GALLERY: An artist reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, will present Camano Island artist Ray Hansen who paints in oils. Hansen’s works will be featured at the reception and during November at the Camano Country Club Beach 1 Gallery, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Masks and social distancing observed.
VETERANS DRIVE-THRU: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Utsalady Elementary will be a no-contact drive-thru event honoring local veterans. Organizers will hand out a small gift to each local veteran.
CASA MERCHANDISE FUNDRAISER: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, CASA hosts a merchandise tent sale outside the Island County Multi-Purpose Center at 141 East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Items include: shirts; hoodies; hats; calendars; masks; Pup Starz children’s books; plants and much more. Cash or check only. Masks and social distancing observed.
STILLAGUAMISH GRANGE CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, local vendors offer their wares in the Stillaguamish Grange Hall at the Stanwood Camano Fairgrounds, 6431 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Also included are a raffle for gift baskets and a visit from Santa. Mask and social distancing observed.
AMERICANA ART: Now through Nov. 15 at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park. “A Little Bit of Americana” features the oils, cyanotype photos, reclaimed metal sculptures, cast glass and mixed media paintings by Mike Adams, Erika Bass, Sarah Denby and John Wilmot. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday at 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island; 360-387-2759.
TOY AND JACKET DRIVE: Now through Nov. 30, donate new, unwrapped toys and new or lightly worn children’s jackets at the Stanwood UPS Store, 26910 92nd Ave. NW, Suite C5, Stanwood or RE/MAX Associated Brokers, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Donations go to the Christmas House in Stanwood.
CELEBRATE ART JURIED SHOW: Nov. 4 through Jan. 9, A Guilded Gallery features a display of fine art from over 30 regional artists that has been juried and hand curated. Make an appointment to view and purchase art on display. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood. For appointments call 360-629-2787. Masks and social distancing observed.
FESTIVAL OF TREES TREE STROLL: Nov. 9-28, the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation in partnership with the Mount Vernon Downtown Association, presents a sidewalk display of 20 ornately decorated Christmas trees on First Street in downtown Mount Vernon. This event is offered in conjunction with an online silent auction at tinyurl.com/festival-of-trees-2020. Proceeds benefit patient programs and projects at Skagit Regional Health.
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES EVENTS: The library offers online events, including story times, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. Information: sno-isle.org
VIRTUAL HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST: Through Nov. 6, submit photos dressed up in a Halloween costume to the Camano Chamber at chamber@camanoisland.org. Prizes awarded to winners.
2020 VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano invites the public to the Champions for Social Justice Virtual Fundraiser. Featuring keynote speaker Caprice Hollins and Experience Boxes from 5b’s Bakery. Registration and donations: src-sc.org/2020
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, Friends of Camano Island Parks present “Attractive Landscaping Choices for your Septic Tank & Drain Field” with Scott Chase of Sound Water Stewards. This program on Zoom offers proper landscaping choices that can protect the investment homeowner have made in septic tanks and drain fields. Program details: camanowildlifehabitat.org.
OTTER PRESENTATION: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, Dr. Heide Island, professor of Comparative Animal Behavior and Neuroscience at Pacific University, presents a Zoom program on her study of North American river otters on Whidbey Island. This free program is hosted by the Whidbey Camano Land Trust, is open to the public and is free. RSVP for Zoom link at wclt.org/rsvp.
FESTIVAL OF TREES SILENT AUCTION: Nov. 20-26 bid in an online silent auction of the 20 ornately decorated Christmas trees presented in the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation Festival of Trees Tree Stroll at tinyurl.com/festival-of-trees-2020. Proceeds benefit programs and projects at Skagit Regional Health.
