Live Dec. 22-28
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Woodturners Paul Anderson and Ron Cooper plus quilter Valerie Spagnola are featured this month at the Camano Country Club Beach Gallery 1, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island.
SCHOOLHOUSE LIGHTS: Camano Island’s historic 1906 schoolhouse at 993 Orchid Road is adorned with thousands of white lights. Lights for the tree and schoolhouse will be switched on every evening until midnight through the New Year. Information: Camanoschoolhouse.com.
CELEBRATE ART JURIED SHOW: Through Jan. 9, A Guilded Gallery features a juried display of fine art from over 30 regional artists. Open by appointment 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Call 360-629-2787.
HONEY I SHRUNK THE ART: Through Jan. 17, Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park presents the 32nd Annual Small Works show of 40 regional artists. Works include glass, paintings and sculptures. Open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Visit matzkefineart.com.
LIGHTS OF CHRISTMAS: The annual event is drive-thru this year. It runs 5-10 p.m. through Dec. 30 at Warm Beach Camp & Conference Center, 20800 Marine View Drive, Stanwood. Admission must be paid online in advance. The cost is $20-25 for a car, depending on the date. Reservations: thelightsofchristmas.com or 800-228-6724.
Online offerings
CREATE A RAIN GARDEN: Washington Stormwater Center and Washington State University Extension are offering online instruction to homeowners in ways to manage excess water on their property. Learn how to plan, design, construct and maintain a rain garden. Information: lid.inquiries@wsu.edu.
SNOHOMISH CONSERVATION DISTRICT PLANT SALE: On Jan. 5, preordering will be available online for the Snohomish Conservation District Annual Plant Sale. Orders will be available for pick-up at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe on Feb. 27-28. Information: theplantsale.org or 425-335-5634.
WSU GROWING GROCERIES SERIES: Beginning Jan. 6, WSU offers an online Growing Groceries education series, designed to teach how to grow your food. Information: tinyurl.com/wsu-growing-groceries.
WSU SNOHOMISH COUNTY MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: Beginning Jan. 8 through April 9, the Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation is offering virtual presentations on sustainable gardening. Available for $20 per session or $85 for the eight-part series. Information: gardenlectures.com or 425-357-6010.
WHIDBEY GARDENING WORKSHOP: On Jan. 10, registration opens for the Whidbey Gardening Workshop, on March 6-7, featuring a combination of online and in-person activities. Information: whidbeygardening.org.
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES EVENTS: The library now offers the Your Next Job program with the Seattle Public Library and the King County Library System. Your Next Job is available to anyone looking for work or a career change. The library also offers online events, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. Information: sno-isle.org.
