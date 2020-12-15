Masks and social distancing are observed at all live events. Call or check online before attending an event as COVID-19 restrictions may change.
Live Dec. 15-21
CAMANO SANTA RUN: Camano Island Fire & Rescue will continue its annual Santa Run this week. However, unlike past years, they can’t accept any donations this year. CIFR asks that people instead donate gift cards for The Caring Place at the secure drop box outside the Administration Building at 811 N. Sunrise Road through Dec. 31. CIFR firetrucks and Santa will tour Camano neighborhoods beginning at 6 p.m.: Tuesday is Finnisterre Heights, Brentwood and Madrona; Wednesday is Utsalady Heights, Onamac and Thunder Ridge; and Thursday at Camano Vista, Beach Drive and Lost Lake.
STANWOOD SANTA RUN: The fire truck and Santa will be at the Stanwood Station at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. Families will be able to drive through the fire station parking lot and wave to Santa and his helpers while remaining in their vehicles. The North County Regional Fire Association facilitates the Santa Run to collect donations for local food banks. Information: 360-629-2184
OUR SAVIOUR’S LUTHERAN CHURCH OF STANWOOD LIVE NATIVITY: 3-5 p.m. Dec. 19. Drive through a live nativity at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church of Stanwood at 27201 99th Ave. NW, Stanwood. See Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus plus shepherds, angels and live animals depicting the story of Christ’s birth.
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Woodturners Paul Anderson and Ron Cooper plus quilter Valerie Spagnola are featured during December at Camano Country Club Beach Gallery 1, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island.
SCHOOLHOUSE LIGHTS: Camano Island’s historic 1906 schoolhouse at 993 Orchid Road is adorned with thousands of white lights. Lights for the tree and schoolhouse will be switched on every evening until midnight through the New Year. Information: Camanoschoolhouse.com
CELEBRATE ART JURIED SHOW: Through Jan. 9, A Guilded Gallery features a juried display of fine art from over 30 regional artists. Open by appointment 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Call 360-629-2787.
HONEY I SHRUNK THE ART: Through Jan. 17, Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park presents the 32nd Annual Small Works show of 40 regional artists. Works include glass, paintings and sculptures. Open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays by appointment at 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Information: matzkefineart.com or 360-387-2759
LIGHTS OF CHRISTMAS: The annual event is going drive-thru this year. It runs 5-10 p.m. through Dec. 30 at Warm Beach Camp & Conference Center, 20800 Marine View Drive, Stanwood. Admission must be purchased ahead online. Guests select a time and date. The cost is $20-25 per car, depending on the date. Information: thelightsofchristmas.com or 800-228-6724
Online offerings
SNOHOMISH CONSERVATION DISTRICT PLANT SALE: On Jan. 5, preordering will be available online for the Snohomish Conservation District Annual Plant Sale. Orders will be available for pick-up at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe on Feb. 27 and 28. Information: theplantsale.org or 425-335-5634
WSU SNOHOMISH COUNTY MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: Beginning Jan. 8 through April 9, the Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation is offering virtual presentations on sustainable gardening. The Zoom webinars are available for $20 per session or $85 for the eight-part series. Information: gardenlectures.com or 425-357-6010
WHIDBEY GARDENING WORKSHOP: On Jan. 10, registration opens for the Whidbey Gardening Workshop, on March 6-7, featuring a combination of online and in-person activities. Information: whidbeygardening.org
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES EVENTS: The library now offers the Your Next Job program with the Seattle Public Library and the King County Library System. Your Next Job is available to anyone looking for work or a career change. The library also offers online events, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. Information: sno-isle.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.