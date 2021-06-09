Masks and social distancing may be required at live events.
Live Ongoing
CALL TO ARTISTS: June 9 deadline: Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild is accepting artist applications for Celebrate Summer, a regional juried art show that will run June 23-Sept. 2. Information: entrythingy.com
BEACH 1 GALLERY: 5-7 p.m. Through June: The encaustic and acrylic paintings of Samantha Pierce and Song Rothwell are featured. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
SPRING INTO ART: Through June 17: Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild presents this juried art show with 33 regional artists 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St., Stanwood. Information: 360-629-2787
A SPRING THEME: Through June 27: Matzke Fine Art Gallery & Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island, presents 16 artists in the gallery and 45 artists in the sculpture park. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information: matzkefineart.com
HANDCRAFTED FURNITURE: Through June: Cassera Gallery South presents Outside the Box Handcrafted Furniture by Stuart Welch. Hours by appointment. 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood. 310-691-9391
CAMANO FARMERS MARKET: 3-6 p.m. Tuesday: Camano Farmers Market is inside Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. The market will be held every Tuesday through September. Information: market@camanocommons.com
BOARD GAME NIGHT: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesday: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island. Every Wednesday night join in for free games and food available for purchase at Journey’s End Café.
LOCO BILLY’S WILD MOON SALOON: 7-11 p.m. Thursday: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood hosts a free open mike/jam Thursday nights featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. Information: locobillys.com
STANWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 2-6 p.m. Friday: Stanwood Farmers Market is located behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. The market will be held every Friday, June-Oct. 8. Information: stanwoodfarmersmarket.org
FORD GIESBRECHT AT TAPPED: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday: Join Ford on Fridays for an eclectic mix of Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and original music at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
Live Upcoming
CASA PET FOOD DRIVE: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 12: Camano Animal Shelter Association holds its annual pet food and supply drive at the Camano Plaza, 370 NE Camano Drive, Camano Island. A wish list of needed items will be displayed. All proceeds benefit CASA. Information: casaanimalshelter.org
STANWOOD SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 12: The Stanwood Summer Concert Series kicks off with the Chris Eger Band in west Stanwood.
COMMUNITY CONGA: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, June 12: Celebrate summer with socially distanced dancing and music at Freedom Park at Terry's Corner, Camano Island. Information: email dan@koffman.net
THE DIZZYS: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, June 12: The Dizzys play family-friendly upbeat music at Edward Lynne Cellars, 748 Vineyard Lane, Camano Island. Information: edwardlynnecellars.com
THE BEL REDS: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 12: The Bel Reds play at Pub 282, 370 NE Camano Drive #6, Camano Island.
QUILTERS AUCTION: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 16: Camano Island Quilters is hosting a silent auction and grab-and-go items for sale that include fabrics, notions and tools at Viking Village, 8820 Viking Way, Stanwood.
SUICIDE INTERVENTION SKILLS TRAINING: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, and Thursday, June 17: LivingWorks Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training workshop with trainers John and Shirley Swanson, Stanwood American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave. NW Stanwood. $50 fee for training materials. Information: livingwork.net
CAMANO ISLAND GUIDED WALK: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers a guided walk of Barnum Point County Park. This 3.3-mile walk has viewing platforms and benches along trails that loop through mature coastal forest and down to the beach. No dogs allowed.
CAMANO CRAB DASH: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 21: Register for the 5K or 10K Run/Walk. Information: runsignup.com/Race/WA/CamanoIsland/CamanoCrabDash
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE PROGRAMS: Online programs are offered by Sno-Isle Libraries, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Registration: sno-isle.org
- 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, Toddler Storytime
- 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, Family Storytime
- 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, "Cooking with Fresh Seasonal Produce"
- 5 p.m. Friday, June 11, Family Trivia: "Exploring Bugs and Insects"
HUMPBACK WHALES: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 14: Erin Gless presents “Humpback Whales of the Salish Sea: Past, Present, and Future” hosted by Sound Water Stewards. Information: soundwaterstewards.org
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16: Heide Island, professor of comparative animal behavior and neuroscience at Pacific University, will discuss the natural history of otters and her research on the coastal behavior of Island County otters. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org
FIREARMS TRAINING: The Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation, in conjunction with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, is offering a free online firearms safety class. It is appropriate for first-time firearms owners or those thinking about purchasing a firearm. Information: Email: scsotraining@spokanesheriff.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.