Masks and social distancing are observed at all live events. Call or check online before attending an event as COVID-19 restrictions may change.
Live Jan. 5-11
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Woodturners Paul Anderson, Ron Cooper, George Way and Duane Hoekstra plus quilter Valerie Spagnola are featured in January at the Camano Country Club Beach Gallery 1, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island.
CELEBRATE ART JURIED SHOW: Through Jan. 9, A Guilded Gallery features a juried display of fine art from over 30 regional artists. Open by appointment 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday at 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Call 360-629-2787.
HONEY I SHRUNK THE ART: Through Jan. 17, Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park presents the 32nd Annual Small Works show of 40 regional artists. Works include glass, paintings and sculptures. Open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759; 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Visit matzkefineart.com.
DECOUPAGE CLASS: at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, Gray Day Relics will host a decoupage class, going over methods and including all materials. The class will be held at 18600 Main St. in Conway. Cost is $45. graydayrelics.com.
Online offerings
AQUARIUM QUICK DIPS: 10 a.m. every Wednesday, join aquarist Mark Olson and Padilla Bay educator Madi McKay for a series of short, virtual aquarium tours featuring a different animal every week. From flounder to octopus, helmet crab to Pip the spiny lumpsucker, you'll get to meet them all. Registration: tinyurl.com/aquarium-quick-dips.
CREATE A RAIN GARDEN: Washington Stormwater Center and Washington State University Extension are offering online instruction to homeowners in ways to manage excess water on their property. Learn how to design, construct and maintain a rain garden. Information: lid.inquiries@wsu.edu.
SNOHOMISH CONSERVATION DISTRICT PLANT SALE: On Jan. 5, preordering will be available online for the Snohomish Conservation District Annual Plant Sale. Orders will be available for pick-up at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe on Feb. 27-28. Information: theplantsale.org or 425-335-5634.
WSU GROWING GROCERIES SERIES: Beginning Jan. 6, WSU offers an online Growing Groceries education series, designed to teach how to grow your food. Information: tinyurl.com/wsu-growing-groceries.
WSU SNOHOMISH COUNTY MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: Jan. 8 through April 9, the Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation offers virtual presentations on sustainable gardening. Available for $20 per session or $85 for the eight-part series. Information: gardenlectures.com or 425-357-6010.
WHIDBEY GARDENING WORKSHOP: On Jan. 10, registration opens for the Whidbey Gardening Workshop, on March 6-7, featuring a combination of online and in-person activities. Information: whidbeygardening.org.
NATIVE PLANTS FOR PROBLEM SPOTS: 7 p.m. on Jan. 20, Sara Rocero, birder, wildlife habitat creator and native plant guru with the Snohomish Conservation District, will offer a virtual presentation on how to use native plants to your advantage and create wildlife habitat on your property. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org or 360-387-2236.
VIRTUAL COUNTRY LIVING EXPO: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 29-31, the Country Living Expo and Cattlemen’s Winterschool will feature 10 new online workshops and mainstay topics in 70 classes. Adult registration is $55, and the sponsored student rate is $10. Registration includes up to 12 classes (four per day). Information: extension.wsu.edu/skagit/CountryLivingExpo.
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES EVENTS: The library now offers the Your Next Job program with the Seattle Public Library and the King County Library System. Your Next Job is available to anyone looking for work or a career change. The library also offers online events, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. Information: sno-isle.org.
