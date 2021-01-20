Masks and social distancing are observed at all live events. Check before attending an event as COVID-19 restrictions may change.
Live Jan. - Feb.
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Woodturners Paul Anderson, Ron Cooper, George Way and Duane Hoekstra plus quilter Valerie Spagnola are featured through January at the Camano Country Club Beach Gallery 1, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
HONEY I SHRUNK THE ART: Extended through Sunday, Jan. 31, Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park presents the 32nd Annual Small Works show of 40 regional artists. Works include glass, paintings and sculptures. Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Visit matzkefineart.com
GREAT NORTHWEST GLASSQUEST: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 12-21, come to Stanwood and Camano Island to search for unique hand-blown glass treasures by world-renowned glass artists, Mark and Marcus Ellinger. Information: thegreatnwglassquest.com
Online offerings
AQUARIUM QUICK DIPS: 10 a.m. every Wednesday, join aquarist Mark Olson and Padilla Bay educator Madi McKay for short, virtual aquarium tours featuring various animals. Registration: tinyurl.com/aquarium-quick-dips
CREATE A RAIN GARDEN: Washington Stormwater Center and Washington State University Extension offer online instruction to homeowners in ways to manage excess water on their property. Learn how to build a rain garden. Information: lid.inquiries@wsu.edu
PLANT SALE: Order ahead online for the Snohomish Conservation District Annual Plant Sale. Pick-up will be at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe on Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 27-28. Information: theplantsale.org or 425-335-5634
WSU GROWING GROCERIES SERIES: Through May 19, WSU offers an online Growing Groceries education series, designed to teach how to grow your food. Information: tinyurl.com/wsu-growing-groceries
MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: Through April 9, the Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation offers virtual presentations on sustainable gardening. Cost is $20 per session or $85 for the eight-part series. Information: gardenlectures.com or 425-357-6010
WHIDBEY GARDENING WORKSHOP: Registration is open for the Whidbey Gardening Workshop, to be held March 6-7, featuring a combination of online and in-person activities. Information: whidbeygardening.org
NATIVE PLANTS FOR PROBLEM SPOTS: 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, Sara Rocero, birder, wildlife habitat creator and native plant guru with the Snohomish Conservation District, will offer a virtual presentation on how to use native plants to your advantage and create wildlife habitat on your property. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org or 360-387-2236
SVC FACULTY PRESENTATION: 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, Farhana Loonat, Ph.D., Skagit Valley College Department Chair for Political Science, Philosophy, International Studies, Anthropology and Social Science, will present her paper, “The ‘Diversity, Equity, Inclusion’ Illusion in White Supremacist Institutions of Higher Education: Delivering Equity and Inclusion for Women Faculty of Color” via Zoom. Link: zoom.us/s/4571870466
TIPS FROM A FORMER FASHION DESIGNER: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, Patricia Townsend, former fashion designer and current associate professor and natural resources extension specialist at WSU, provides tips on how to revamp your wardrobe on a budget, and discusses how our shopping decisions can decrease our environmental footprint. Information: tinyurl.com/fashion-tips-register
GARDENING WEBINAR: 11 am, Saturday Jan. 23 learn how to create your own terrarium during a virtual class offered by Christianson’s Nursery. Registration: christiansonsnursery.com/events/classes-workshops
VIRTUAL COUNTRY LIVING EXPO: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 29-31, the Country Living Expo and Cattlemen’s Winterschool will feature 10 new online workshops and mainstay topics in 70 classes. Adult registration is $55, and the sponsored student rate is $10. Registration includes up to 12 classes (four per day). Information: extension.wsu.edu/skagit/CountryLivingExpo
SOUND WATER UNIVERSITY: Registration is now open for the Virtual Sound Water University 2021 live event on Saturday, Feb. 6. Also register for a wide variety of classes, including climate change, birds, whales and coastal geology, to explore at your leisure. Information: soundwatersuniversity.org
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES EVENTS: The library now offers the Your Next Job program with the Seattle Public Library and the King County Library System for those looking for a job or career change. The library also offers IT training programs, laptops, Wi-Fi hotspots, online events, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. Information: sno-isle.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.