Live Sept. 29-Oct. 5
FARMERS MARKETS: Tuesday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Oct. 2. Wear a mask and keep social distance.
- Stanwood Farmers Market runs 2-6 p.m. on Fridays in Stanwood near the Amtrak platform.
- Camano Farmers Market runs 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Camano Island artist John Hadley, Jr.’s art show runs daily through September. An artist reception from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, will present Camano Island artist Sue Ryan, who paints in oils and acrylics and etched medium. Ryan’s works will be featured at the reception and during the month of October at the Camano Country Club Beach Gallery 1. Masks and social distancing are required. 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island.
POP UPS: Oct. 1-3. A Guilded Gallery hosts Pop Up Art shows in its classroom Thursdays-Saturdays through October, each day featuring an artist. This week’s offerings are: Thursday, Jacques Dupreau; Friday, Bill Koger; Saturday, Carol Cox.
ART ALOFT: Oct. 1-29. Stanwood Camano Arts Guild members are featured in Art Aloft show. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
CRUISE CAMANO: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, meet up at Terry’s Corner. Camano Island Women’s Republican Club is organizing a car cruise of Camano Island in support of all candidates of any party in the upcoming election. Decorated and undecorated vehicles welcome. Information: 360-926-8052
ELECTION OPEN MIC: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. The 10th Legislative District Democrats combine voting education and entertainment in an online Open Mic/Talent Show. Meet candidates, share music and poetry and learn about registration and voting. Camano folksinger Gary Kanter hosts the event with special musical guests and local candidates who will talk about why your vote is important. To share talent or attend, email gary@garykanter.com.
LADIES AID CARRY-OUT HARVEST DINNER: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Utsalady Ladies Aid building, 78 Utsalady Road, Camano Island. Dinner includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables and a piece of pie for $20. Dinners must be ordered by Thursday, Oct. 15. Call 360-387-3700.
Online offerings
LAND TRUST’S SUMMER PHOTO SCAVENGER HUNT: The Whidbey Camano Land Trust’s Summer Photo Scavenger Hunt is underway through Sept. 30. Follow online clues to help identify properties on Whidbey and Camano islands protected by the Land Trust. Then, visit three of those special places, snap a selfie or other photo from designated spots, submit them to the Land Trust and win a cool Land Trust sticker. Participants will be entered in a drawing for a copy of the recently updated Island County recreational guidebook, "Getting to the Water's Edge on Whidbey & Camano Islands." Find clues and get started at wclt.org/scavengerhunt.
ART AUCTION: Through Oct. 31 at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park. This 11th annual art auction benefits artists. Art can be viewed any time online at matzkefineart.com/annual-art-auction or in person 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends Friday-Sunday. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Information: matzke@camano.net or 360-387-2759
FRIENDS OF THE POOR WALK: Sept. 26 through Oct. 2. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul invites the public to a virtual walk with the St. Vincent de Paul and parishioners from St. Cecilia Catholic Church to assist those in need within the community. Participants pick the walk and start time and use the week to fulfill goals. Pledges should be mailed to St. Cecilia Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1002, Stanwood, WA 98292 and marked St. Vincent de Paul Friends of the Poor Walk.
NOAH MUSIC FOR ANIMALS, 2020: 7-8 p.m. Oct. 3. The Northwest Organization for Animal Help Center presents its annual fundraiser as an online, live-streamed event filled with animal videos, music by Chris Eger, a live auction, raffle and prizes. Information at thenoahcenter.org
LINCOLN THEATRE: This local theater offers various shows to view online, including music, opera, and movies. Information: lincolntheatre.org
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES EVENTS: The library offers online events, including story times, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. Information: sno-isle.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.