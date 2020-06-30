Beach 1 Gallery: 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 3. Clubhouse art is back with a reception for Colleen Nygard, a Camano acrylics artist with a color obsession who is known for her happy trees, flowers, Pacific Northwest landscapes, barns and farm life. Masks and social distancing are required. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Show runs daily during clubhouse hours. 360-387-1655
Neighborhood sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 17-18. Find bargains at Lost Lake Community Garage sale off Monticello Drive, Camano Island.
Firearms safety class: July 17-18. North Whidbey Sportsmen’s Association offers “Personal Protection in the Home.” Class runs 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Defensive shooting skills are emphasized in this class, which includes an attorney’s presentation on the legalities of ownership and use of a firearm. The class costs $35 and includes a book and shooting on the NWSA Pistol Range. Details: northwhidbeysportsmen.org or 360-675-8397.
Stanwood Summer Car Concerts: Saturdays, 4-6 p.m. Re/Max Associate Brokers and Community Transit present free concerts in east and west Stanwood. Cars will park six feet apart. People outside of cars must wear masks. Donations will be collected for the Stanwood Camano Food Bank.
- Eastside concerts will be held in the parking lot on 88th Avenue behind the police station. Line up: July 18, Shaggy Sweet; August 15, Chris Eger; August 22, The Davanos.
- Westside concerts will be held at 101st Ave NW and 271st Street NW. Line up: July 25, Hiebert & Woods; August 8, The Usual Suspects.
Pub 282: Live entertainment is featured at Pub 282, 370 NE Camano Drive in Camano Plaza. pub282.com or 360-926-8960
- HotRod.Red: 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 17. Various shades of rock
- Jimmy Wright Band: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 18. Blues, classic rock
- North by NorthWest: 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 24. Blues rock
- Band of Uncles: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 25. Country folk rock
Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park: Currently open with a group show. A new show goes up July 25-August 30. Matzke Gallery collaborates on a special show with Sculpture NW. Sculptors will show their work in the gallery along with paintings and outside in the park. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Show runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays or by appointment; 360-387-2759; matzkefineart.com.
Online offerings
Lincoln Theatre: This local theater offers various shows to view online, including music, opera and movies. Details: lincolntheatre.org
Killer Whale Tales: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9. NW Stream Center presents an entertaining educational online event for all ages. Biologist Jeff Hogan explores the San Juan killer whale population via amazing photographs and underwater video. When you see a killer whale in the wild, you’ll recognize if it’s traveling, sleeping, hunting, or playing. This event meets Next Generation Science Standards for third through sixth grades. Participants will use scientific methods and create hypotheses, then test those hypotheses using actual data from a tagged killer whale. Computer or smart phone needed for Zoom event. Register: 425-316-8592 or streamkeeper.org; $5 for Adopt A Stream Foundation members; $7 for non-members.
Sno-Isle Libraries: The library offers a mix of online resources, programs and events at sno-isle.org. Programs include: Brainfuse, which offers opportunities for you to achieve your learning and career goals with their live one-on-one academic tutoring in a variety of subjects (grades K through the first year of college), a practice test center, and other online resources; LearningExpress Library, with interactive practice exams and guides for academic tests, including GED, ACT, SAT, GRE, U.S. citizenship, civil service, military and professional licensing and certification; Lynda.com, a service offering instructional video tutorials for software packages, web design, business and management skills, financial literacy, job and career skills, etc. Visit sno-isle.org/onlinelearning
Master Gardeners classes: “Slugs and Snails” is one of five informative and concise vegetable gardening classes being offered online free by WSU-Snohomish County Extension Master Gardeners in July. The lineup also includes: “Growing Vegetables for Fall and Winter Harvest,” “Beneficial Insects in Your Garden” and “Watering Your Vegetable Garden.” Each Zoom online class lasts 45 minutes including time for questions. Classes start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday evenings July 7-21. Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/y9qw9ok8. Master Gardener volunteers are available to answer plant problem questions at 425-357-6010, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, or by email at snocomg@gmail.com.
