Live Nov. 10-16
VETERANS DRIVE-THRU: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Utsalady Elementary will be a no-contact, drive-thru event honoring local veterans. Organizers will hand out a small gift to each local veteran.
VETERANS DAY BOOK SALE AND SIGNING: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Tolin House at 27122 102nd Ave. NW, next to the Community Veterans Memorial, the Stanwood Area Historical Society hosts a book sale and signing. Richard Hanks will sign his work “Solemn, the Drums Thrill” that recounts the fallen heroes of the Stanwood Camano area. The book will be on sale for $21 and is a fundraiser for restoration projects. Masks and social distancing observed.
CASA MERCHANDISE FUNDRAISER: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, CASA hosts a merchandise tent sale outside the Island County Multi-Purpose Center at 141 East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Items include shirts, hoodies, hats, calendars, masks, children’s books and plants. Cash or check only. Masks and social distancing observed.
STILLAGUAMISH GRANGE CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, local vendors offer their wares in the Stillaguamish Grange Hall at the Stanwood Camano Fairgrounds, 6431 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Also included are a raffle for gift baskets and a visit from Santa. Masks and social distancing observed.
UTSALADY LADIES AID HOLIDAY FESTIVAL: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, Utsalady Ladies Aid is hosting a festival at the Ladies Aid Building, 78 Utsalady Road, with holiday gifts, wreaths, swags and centerpieces along with home-baked, handcrafted goods and takeout soup. Masks and social distancing observed.
AMERICANA ART: Through Nov. 15 at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park. "A Little Bit of Americana" features the oils, cyanotype photos, reclaimed metal sculptures, cast glass and mixed media paintings by Mike Adams, Erika Bass, Sarah Denby and John Wilmot. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday at 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island; 360-387-2759.
TOY AND JACKET DRIVE: Through Nov. 30. Donate new, unwrapped toys and new or lightly worn children’s jackets at the Stanwood UPS Store, 26910 92nd Avenue NW, Suite C5, Stanwood or RE/MAX Associated Brokers, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Donations go directly to the Christmas House in Stanwood.
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Camano Island artist Ray Hansen, who paints in oils, will be featured during November at the Camano Country Club Beach Gallery 1. 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Masks and social distancing observed.
CELEBRATE ART JURIED SHOW: Nov. 4 through Jan. 9. A Guilded Gallery features a juried display of fine art from over 30 regional artists. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Masks and social distancing observed.
FESTIVAL OF TREES TREE STROLL: Nov. 9-28. The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation and the Mount Vernon Downtown Association present a sidewalk display of 20 ornately decorated Christmas trees on First Street in downtown Mount Vernon.
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES EVENTS: The library offers online events, including storytimes, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. Information: sno-isle.org
STREAMSIDE LANDOWNER WEBINAR – STILLAGUAMISH WATERSHED: 3:30- 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, the Snohomish Conservation District hosts a webinar providing guidance of living next to a waterway. Register at tinyurl.com/y3rquef5.
GOLDENDALE OBSERVATORY VIRTUAL PROGRAMS: 7 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 15 to Dec. 6 Washington State Parks offers free weekly programs livestreamed from the Goldendale Observatory State Park Heritage Site. Troy Carpenter, State Parks interpretive specialist, will present the one-hour programs about stars, planets and satellites via Washington State Parks’ YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/washingtonstateparks.
TALK ABOUT RACE: 1-4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16 and Nov. 30. The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano is hosting two free workshops by Caprice Hollins, Psy.D, to study and talk about race issues. On Nov. 16, “Let’s Talk About Race” offers aa approach to effective race conversations. On Nov. 30 “Talking with Children & Youth About Race,” teaches how to give children anti-bias messages through actions and words. Find details on the Resource Center’s Facebook page or register at effectiveraceconvo.app.rsvpify.com.
DRAINFIELD PLANTINGS: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, “Attractive Landscaping Choices for your Septic Tank & Drain Field” with Scott Chase of Sound Water Stewards. This program on Zoom offers proper landscaping choices that can protect the investment homeowner have made in septic tanks and drain fields. Details and link to online presentation: camanowildlifehabitat.org
OTTER PRESENTATION: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Heide Island, professor of Comparative Animal Behavior and Neuroscience at Pacific University, presents a Zoom program on her study of North American river otters on Whidbey Island. This free program is hosted by the Whidbey Camano Land Trust, is open to the public and is free. RSVP for Zoom link at wclt.org/rsvp.
FESTIVAL OF TREES SILENT AUCTION: Nov. 20-26, bid in an online silent auction of the 20 ornately decorated Christmas trees presented in the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation Festival of Trees Tree Stroll at tinyurl.com/festival-of-trees-2020. Proceeds benefit programs and projects at Skagit Regional Health.
