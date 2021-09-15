NOTE: Events are subject to change due to COVID-19 case counts and changing state mandates. Check the event’s website for the latest information.
Canceled
The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce has canceled this year’s Chili & Chowder Cook-Off, normally held in November.
Live Upcoming
CAMANO VACCINE CLINIC: 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14: Island County Public Health offers free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone age 12 and up, no ID or appointment necessary. islandcountywa.gov/Health/Pages/COVID-19.aspx
HISTORY TOUR: noon-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18: The 5th annual Stanwood Camano Historic Sites Tour is held in locales all over with activities, exhibits, tours, plays and presentations that feature local history. Registration: historicsitestour.com
- People can take self-guided walking tours of old Stanwood or drive around for cell phone audio tours.
- Vintage sales will be at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center and at Camano Lutheran Church with items from the late 1800s to 1970s, including a 1930 Ford Model A rumble seat coupe.
- Guided bus tours are available of historic sites, and docents will lead tours of historic churches, buildings and parks.
HEFTY HARVEST: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18: Skagit Valley Giant Pumpkin Festival offers a hay maze, carnival games, face painting and balloon fairy, food vendors and music. The featured event, a “Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off,” runs noon to 4 p.m. Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon, 360-466-3821, ChristiansonsNursery.com
NATIONAL PUBLIC LANDS DAY: Saturday, Sept. 25: No Discover Pass is needed to visit the state parks. The remaining 2021 State Parks free days are Thursday, Nov. 11, and Friday, Nov. 26.
MUSIC FOR THE ANIMALS: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2: The NOAH Center will hold its major annual fundraiser for homeless pets at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville. It’s an evening of gourmet food and drink, live music with Chris Eger and an auction. Look under events at thenoahcenter.org.
SQUARE DANCE: 7-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4: Marysville Happy Hopper Club offers a free square dance lesson, no partner needed, at Totem Middle School, 1605 7th St., Marysville. 831-359-8555, squaredancelessons@gmail.com
Live Ongoing
CAMA PROGRAMS: Thursday, Sept. 16-Sunday, Sept. 26: Cama Beach offers activities for kids and adults. camabeachfoundation.org
- 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept 16 & 23 make crafts.
- Noon-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17-18, Cama Beach is on the Historic Sites Tour with a cabin outfitted as it was in the 1930s.
- 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 & 26: Make giant bubbles.
- 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 & 26 Learn about Cama Beach history and geology.
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Daily through September: Val Paul Taylor, a graphic designer, art director, illustrator and painter, shows his acrylics, drawings and letterpress prints for people who like stories. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
MATZKE AUCTION: Through Oct. 3 at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park. Art can be seen anytime online at matzkefineart.com/annual-art-auction or in person 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. People can leave an absentee bid or pay the buy-it-now price. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island, 360-387-2759, matzkefineart.com
CAMANO FARMERS MARKET: 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays through September: Camano Farmers Market at the Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island market@camanocommons.com
GUITAR ON TAP: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays: Ford Giebrecht plays Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and originals at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
GAME NIGHTS: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. A casual Magic the Gathering game is on Tuesdays with beginners welcome. Boardgame night moves to Fridays starting Sept. 17. Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research. On Saturdays, 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam Thursday nights featuring Chris Eger and Richard Williams. Dance lessons on Fridays, 8 p.m. Information: locobillys.com
STANWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8: Stanwood Farmers Market behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. stanwoodfarmersmarket.org
SKAGIT RIVER PRODUCE MARKET: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October: Farmers market at the Conway exit 221 off I-5. skagitriverproduce@gmail.com
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Find a wide range of subjects, such as storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered online and require registration. Complete list at sno-isle.org
- 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15: Pacific NW Mushrooms
- 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16: Early Bird Coffee & Crafts
- 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17: Wonderland Play & Learn
BIRDS AND BEES: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15: “Holistic Gardening, Healthy Soil, Native Plants, Clean Water” is a free online program. Gwendolyn Hannam, environmental biologist and Whidbey Island Conservation District’s natural resource planner, will inspire gardeners to plan beautiful gardens that thrive in challenging conditions and provide food and shelter for birds and bees. The Camano Wildlife Habitat Project, sponsored by Friends of Camano Island Parks, hosts public presentations the third Wednesday of the month via Zoom. camanowildlifehabitat.org; 360-387-2236
HELP FAMILIES: 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16: Contributions in Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County’s online Raise the Roof fundraiser go toward serving families in Snohomish County. Information and Zoom link: habitatsnohomish.org/raisetheroof
